WORKSHOP: Sponsored by FDIC and Chase Bank, Cabell County Public Library presents a free financial health workshop for all ages at noon Thursday, April 7. The topic is “Your Financial Roadmap to Financial Freedom.” This is an in-person and virtual event.
LISTED: Two Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Emily Mayenschein and Joey Spears, both from Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
LAST: This year’s last Lenten fish dinner takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; free to ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit Our Lady of Fatima Parish School.
HONORED: Leslie Bowen, Huntington resident currently a student at Kalamazoo College in Michigan, was one of more than 300 students earning Honors Day recognition during the Family Weekend in the Natural Sciences and Mathematics Division. Bowen earned the NSF S-STEM PRIME Scholars Program.
EGG HUNT: Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District present four egg hunts for children with special needs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Cloud Commons Lodge and All-Inclusive Playground, 1701 Jackson Ave. A quiet bunny egg hunt is for children with sensory processing difficulties; bunny tail is for children using wheelchairs or exhibiting restricted mobility; peep peep is for visually impaired children; and every bunny is for children with other disabilities. Light refreshments are provided. Other activities include a petting zoo, inflatables, Huntington Fire Department and fire truck and Huntington Police Department with BearCat and games. Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail are also guests. Registration is required. Visit https://dtchuntington.org/eggciting-egg-hunt/.
RECOVERY: Dr. Eric Carter, gastroenterologist in the Huntington area suffering from liver disease and bile duct cancer, underwent a liver transplant in late 2021 at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. A liver donor from his own church, River Cities Community, matched and donated a portion of his liver to Dr. Carter. It was Isaiah Haynie, son-in-law of the church pastor, Larry Greene. It’s said that both have recovered well. Has anyone heard Dr. Carter sing? My, what a great, inspiring voice he has. Here’s praying that both gentlemen continue doing well.
BINGO: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a kids’ Easter basket bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Cox Landing Library. Easter Bunny is the guest. Packs are $10. Call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 serves its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio. The menu includes fried/scrambled eggs, bacon/sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger.
ACTIVITIES: Breakfast with Easter Bunny and egg hunt are available from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Milton’s Pumpkin Park. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, apples, juice, milk and coffee. Four egg hunt groups include zero to pre-K; kindergarten to grade 2; third to fifth grade; and special-needs group. Treat bags and door prizes are available. Tickets are $10.
MUSIC: The name of Janice Chandler Gold is always “music to the ears” for those knowing her. A longtime music/choir director at Huntington East High School retiring in the early 1980s remains in the making of music on that piano as she is the pianist at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church and Woodlands Retirement Community. If you see this fine lady, friend and musician, give her a birthday shout as she celebrates Wednesday, April 6. May it be a grand one, with many to follow.
PERFORMANCE: Arlo McKinley performs in the “Live to Save Lives” concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Music and talk about the importance of organ donation are featured. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
