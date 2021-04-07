Community News
105: Among the many wonderful qualities Arlene Melton, of Huntington, possessed during her long life was sending cards to people for all occasions. I must say she certainly inspired me many times with her cards and handwritten messages. This former Sunday school teacher, member of Helping Hand Circle, pianist and faithful member at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church for many years, as well as member of other organizations, a waitress and secretary, turns 105 years old Friday, April 9. May this little lady have a blessed day with friends, family, fond memories and more birthdays.
MARKET: Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose host the Second Saturday Market — April Edition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10 on the back patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors include ThreadSmith, fashion accessories and home goods; Ken Epperly, polymer clay jewelry; Laura Moul, photography; Harbour House, home goods and clothing; Good Horse Scents, handmade soap and bath and beauty products; Autumn Chapman, fine art; and others.
107: Pearl Miller of Huntington’s New Baptist Church continues the three-digit-number birthday for the eighth time as she becomes 107 years young Friday, April 9. May this young Christian lady have a super day, with many more birthdays to follow.
POSTPONED: The concert featuring Black Violin, composed of Wil Baptiste, classically trained violist, and Kev Marcus, violinist, scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at Charleston’s Clay Center has been postponed until Oct. 19.
FRIEND: I recently became acquainted with a brand new friend — Bennett O’Connell, born in December 2020 to Cory and Lyn O’Connell. He is one of the cutest little fellas eyes have ever seen. Not a fan of long naps, his beautiful eyes and bright smile can win any heart. I have added Bennett to the top of my favorite men list, where hopefully he remains for a long time.
MOVIE: A drive-in movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, in the gym parking lot at Milton Baptist Church. Snacks are brought to car side.
MUSIC: “Swinging with Sinatra” with music, dancing and more is from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Sip Downtown Brasserie.
69: Charlene Nicely Adkins can’t bid goodbye to the 60s this year as she becomes 69 years young Wednesday, April 7. Here’s wishing the retired cook from Hite-Saunders Elementary School with several years’ service a super day, with God’s many blessings and more birthdays to follow.
CLASS: “Environmental Stewardship” classes continue at noon Thursday, April 8, via Zoom at Cabell County Public Library. The topic is “Composting: What and How to Compost.” Register at bit.ly/WVUEnviro101.
WISHES: James “Jim” Casto, retired Herald-Dispatch editor with 40-plus years of service whom I worked with for many of those years, becomes another year older Wednesday, April 7. He also is author of several books, member of Friends of the Cabell County Public Library and formerly portrayed Collis P. Huntington in many community functions. May this good buddy have a surprise-filled day followed with good health, happiness, fond memories, family and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Drexel Brandon Mathis is a tween at 12, Karen Davidson, Doodle Michaels is 54, Dakota Barnes leaves the teens behind for the big 2-0, Heidi Holley passes the 39 mark as she celebrates No. 40, Emma Lee Morrison, Tennessee Justice, Michael Norton, Gina Davis, Billy Keck, Ginny Adkins, Betty Dillon, Chuck Heiner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Sam and Charlene Anderson celebrate No. 59, Brian and Crissie Jones.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Barbara Deskins, Joel Price, Donnalee Hinson, David Tolley, Mark Shaver, Kendall Gesner, Fletcher Miller, Maggie Chenoweth.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Patty and Steve Chapman, Robin and Becky Crouch.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joseph Chapman, Joe Anderson, Linda Cummings, Genny Curry, Lauren Wood, Anthony Pino, Rhonda Davis, Dora Butcher, Robert Bowen, Ellen Korstanje, Kennedy Fisher, Lauren Breece, Brooklyn White.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dean and Cookie Caldwell, Chris and Amy Jarvis.
CHUCKLE: The mother told her son, “Every time you’re naughty I get another gray hair.” The son responded, “Gee, Mom, you must have been a terror when you were young … just look at Grandma.”