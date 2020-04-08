Community News
104: Born April 9, 1916, in Mary Town, West Virginia, Arlene Melton celebrates her 104th birthday Thursday. This special friend and one of the sweetest Christians I have ever met now resides at Madison Park Health Care. The faithful member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church and former Sunday school teacher for its junior high department enjoyed a wonderful card ministry. I have received so many beautiful cards with such inspiring words, as well as hand-written notes. Mrs. Melton is sister to Riley Stone, mother to Mrs. Dean (Gwen) Caldwell and Thomas Melton (and his wife, Pam), grandmother to five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. May this wonderful lady have as special a day as she is special to me. We love you, Mrs. Melton.
CANCELED: Homeland Southern Gospel Sing scheduled for Friday, April 10, at Clendenin Advent Church has been canceled due to the COVID-19 spread.
60TH: Dean and Gwen “Cookie” Caldwell, of Proctorville, Ohio, will have been married 60 years as of Thursday, April 9. Parents of three children, they also have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He retired from law enforcement in Hyattsville, Maryland, and was a deacon and trustee at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church many years, while she retired as a program analyst from U.S. Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C., and fills her “dancing passion” by taking dance lessons at Nancy’s School of Dancing. She also is a golfer, member of Gideon Auxiliary and attends various Bible studies. May the day be a grand double celebration for the Caldwells and Mrs. Melton (mother to Cookie).
FUTURE: Plans for future meetings of Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will be announced at a later date since the April and May meetings have been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
MEMORIES: Lavonia Pearl Porter, better known as “Cricket” of Salt Rock, has been living in her heavenly home one year as she moved there April 6, 2019. The gentle and compassionate Christian mother of one living son and one deceased son with a lasting and true smile lived most or maybe even all her adult life for Christ. A member of Mount Calvary Church, Cricket was also a retired cook for Salt Rock Elementary. May the family of this wonderful lady know she is in our memory today.
SERVICE: C-K Ministerial Association continues Holy Week services at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, from Kenova United Methodist and Ceredo United Methodist churches. Services also are conducted via Facebook on Thursday, April 9, at First Baptist Church of Ceredo and Friday, April 10, at First Baptist Church of Kenova. Contact Tony Cicenas, 304-208-1345. To participate, go to Facebook search bar and enter CK Holy Week 2020. Click “join,” then during Holy Week, tune in via Facebook to listen.
REFLECTION: Maundy Thursday service is broadcast at noon April 9 via the website and YouTube platforms of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, in observation of Holy Week. Pastor Jim Johnston with Second Presbyterian Church is the speaker. Pastor Dr. Pat Collier with First Kenova Presbyterian Church brings the Good Friday message April 10.
106: Pearl Miller probably has more tales lodged in her head than most folks as she becomes 106 years young Thursday, April 9. Here’s praying for a special day with family, friends, birthday cake, fond memories, happiness and, of course, social distancing of at least 6 feet.
RETIRED: Trish Scarberry, one of the longest-employed clerks at the Ironton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, retired recently after 30 years’ service. She began with the post in 1990 and at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Columbus before that. Trish oversaw the post’s educational programs and undertook a big part in the annual Shop with a Cop event. Although she was honored with a few people helping to eat the small cake, she will be given a reception after COVID-19 restrictions are limited.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Maggie Chenoweth, Barbara Deskins holds at 39, Mary Clifton, Donnalee Hinson, Joel Price, Brooklyn White, Chris Brown, Morgan Brown, Karen Campbell, Karlee Edwards, Gail Samson, Kristin Smith, Trent Surface, Jennifer Weiss, Clarence Woodworth.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Patty and Steve Chapman, Robin and Becky Crouch.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joseph Chapman, Kennedy Fisher, Kasey Collins Meadows, Joe Anderson, Ed Moss, Lauren Wood, Anthony Pino, Andrea Figler, Linda Cummings, Cindy Brown, Genny Curry, Alan Clegg, Ryan Clegg, Rusty Ellis, Tyler Kirk, Austin Miller, Shelby Nitardy, Nathan Wendel.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Amy Jarvis, Rex and Beverly Roby Jr. and Vickie Barnhouse.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Christian, Kaitlin Brent, Taliyah Davis, Pat Cornwell, Mary Ann Dawson, Mandie Peterman, Jasmine Lofton, David Bobbitt, Donna Landin, Harold Walker.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Ed and Betsy Byus.
CHUCKLE: A doctor told Larry’s grandfather that he should do an activity every day to keep his mind sharp. Now he spends an hour a day trying to remember how to turn on the computer.