GIVEAWAY: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church and Valley Health Systems Inc. host a community backpack giveaway from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the church parking lot. Free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines, prizes, Christian books, praise band, food and more are also featured.

WELCOMED: Nearly a dozen individuals were welcomed into membership June 5 at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. The 11 are Gary Beckett, who also received the Sacrament of Holy Baptism, Tammy Collins, Bill and Somer Hollaway, Jim and Debbie Kahre, Mark Landin, Chuck and Glo McCane, Shirley McKown and David Meeks. May these folks continue to feel the love from the church family and be able to work toward winning other souls into God’s kingdom.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

