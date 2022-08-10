GIVEAWAY: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church and Valley Health Systems Inc. host a community backpack giveaway from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the church parking lot. Free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines, prizes, Christian books, praise band, food and more are also featured.
WELCOMED: Nearly a dozen individuals were welcomed into membership June 5 at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. The 11 are Gary Beckett, who also received the Sacrament of Holy Baptism, Tammy Collins, Bill and Somer Hollaway, Jim and Debbie Kahre, Mark Landin, Chuck and Glo McCane, Shirley McKown and David Meeks. May these folks continue to feel the love from the church family and be able to work toward winning other souls into God’s kingdom.
CONCERT: As part of the free 9th Street Live Concert Series sponsored by Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet, The Heavy Hitters performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
AWARDED: Hannah Totten, 2022 Boyd County High School graduate, was awarded a $2,000 Boyd County Farm Bureau Scholarship. The daughter of Jerry and Kelli Totten plans to major in biomedical engineering at Marshall University.
LOBSTER FEST: The 15th annual Lobster Fest hosted by Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Bellefonte Country Club, 208 Country Club Drive. Dinner, live music, silent and live auctions are offered. Dress for this event is summer casual. The theme is “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay.” The menu includes a choice of Surf and Turf, lobster tail with drawn butter, 6-ounce filet mignon with fresh herb butter or 9-ounce filet mignon with fresh herb butter, twice-baked potato with aged cheddar, bacon and chives and French green beans with balsamic drizzle, vegetarian selection of butternut squash and spinach lasagna. Hors d’oeuvres feature a raw bar of shrimp, sushi, cheese, fruit and cracker board. Dessert is vanilla ice cream with lobster sugar cookie garnish. Music is provided by The Bad Habits Band. Reservations are $175 on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Beth Lunsford, 606-329-9304, or safeharborky.org. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit Safe Harbor’s new art studio.
RECIPIENT: The deserving recipient of the Boyd County Republican Women’s Club 13th annual scholarship award is Hope Harris, daughter of Pastors Steve and Missy Harris of Wildwood Church of God. She graduated from Ashland Blazer High School with a 4.0 grade point average, where she was a student body representative all four years. She plans to attend Morehead State University to major in nursing and continue with track.
FESTIVAL: The ninth annual Rails and Ales Festival is from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Harris Riverfront Park. West Virginia’s premier craft beer festival also features artisan vendors, live music and food trucks. Individuals must be age 21 to enter. Tickets are $21 to $65.
MUSIC: The annual summer concert series at Heritage Station, presented by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and The Shops at Heritage, continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Billy and The Gretchen Lee Band are featured. Admission is free.
DINNER: VFW Post 9738 Ladies Auxiliary offers a Friday dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the post, 227 Main St. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, coffee, tea and dessert. The cost is $12. Carry-out is available. Call 304-523-9738. Proceeds support veterans’ programs.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Louie Adkins, Patricia Justice, Becky Huff, Don Pennington, Katie Jo Andrews, Christian Barnhouse, Steven Mills, Frank Mynes, Andrew Pannell, Patricia Bias, Janet Swann, Randall Tidd, Jane T. Bartram, Joyce S. Ey, Hannah Adkins Young, Tom Cannon, Ed Blake turns 64, Kimberly Black, Doug Parent, Logan Clark.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Deanna and Fred Mader, Mark and Carla Booth, Pete and Anita Jones, Tracy and Shannon Simpkins, Jim and Ann Spurlock.
CHUCKLE: A 90-year-old man was sitting on a park bench crying when a policeman noticed and asked him why he was crying. “Well,” said the old fellow, “I just got married to a 25-year-old woman. Every morning she makes me a wonderful breakfast, and we then have fun together laughing and relaxing. In the afternoon she makes me a wonderful lunch and then we have fun together laughing and relaxing again. At dinner time she makes me a wonderful supper and then we relax more and enjoy ourselves.” The policeman looked at the old man and said, “You shouldn’t be crying! You should be the happiest man in the world!” “I know!” said the old man. “I’m crying because I don’t remember where I live!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
