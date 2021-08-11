PERFORMANCE: A six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, author and wearer of many other hats brings “The Fun Tour” to Charleston on Thursday, Aug. 19. Rescheduled from 2020, Jim Gaffigan’s entertaining talents begin at 7 p.m. at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $59.75 and $49.75.
LISTED: Katie Walker, of Ashland, was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Katie graduated with an Associate in Applied Science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
SYMPHONY: Your Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops features Melissa Manchester as guest from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Barboursville Park. General admission is $20. Group rates are available. Call 304-781-8343.
AWARDED: The dedication, service, knowledge and volunteerism have paid off for Brian Clouse, volunteer at Huntington Museum of Art more than two decades, as he mixed his engineering skills with volunteer work. He was recently honored with the Volunteer of the Year plaque for going above and beyond for the museum’s Clay Studio. Brian is the husband of Kathleen Kneafsey, HMA’s artist in residence.
FAMILY NIGHT: Children’s activities and more are included in the family fun night event from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Heritage Farm Village and Museum. Admission is $12; $10 seniors; and $8 children. Contact 304-522-1244 or www.heritagefarmmuseum.com.
NAMED: Brenda Martin, raised in Chicago, Illinois, and first African American to lead Greenup County Democratic Executive Committee, is its new executive director. She has served as president of Northeastern District PTA, which included Greenup, Boyd, Lawrence, Lewis and Elliott counties, and a UnaUsa Global Goals Ambassador for zero hunger in the world. A former computer programmer and product planner for IBM and entrepreneur, she also was chairwoman of Ashland Commission on Human Rights, co-chaired the Boyd and Greenup Counties NAACP’s Education Committee and earned her MBA from Morehead State University. The Greenup, Kentucky, resident worked in the office of her husband, Dr. James Martin Jr., on OLBH campus, along with his mother, Jeri. They have four children, a daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and one on the way.
MUSIC: Hot Summer Nights Concert Series at French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, continues with Paul Doeffinger, who also performed in late July, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to FAC members.
DINNER: Rio Grande Memorial Association, made up of Rio Grande, Ohio, residents, sponsors the 150th annual bean dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the University Rio Grande Bob Evans’ Shelter House. The menu includes beans, coffee, crackers and water. Sandwiches, cornbread, soft drinks and pies are available at extra costs. Patriotic displays, live music and Civil War demonstrations are also available. Admission is $4 ages 10 and older; and free to ages 9 and younger. Military veterans, fire or first responders are admitted free.
CONCERT: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues this week with 4th Wish featured from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Josh Woodrum, Pat Pyles, Jared Adkins, Lisa Riley, Valan Wallace, John Danford, Tim Dunlap, Jayne Angles, Becky Millne, James “Henry” Richards, Lauren Workman, Monty Fowler, Sarah Hood, Sal Barile, Charlene Hawkins, Campbell Neighborgall, Chantil Foster, Taylor Riedel.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Emmitt and Dolores Adkins, Art and Suzanne McCallister, Marvin and Gale Thompson.
CHUCKLE: A man’s wife had just bought a new line of expensive cosmetics guaranteed to make her look years younger. She sat in front of the mirror for what had to be hours, applying the “miracle” products. Finally, when she was done, she turned to her husband and asked, “Darling, honestly now, what age would you say I am?” He nodded his head in assessment, and carefully said, “Well, judging from your skin, 20. Your hair, 18. Your figure, 25.” “Oh, you’re so sweet!” gushed the wife. “Well, hang on,” he replied, “I’m not finished adding it up yet.”