Community News
DINNER: The monthly dinner hosted by VFW Auxiliary 9738 is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the post, 227 Main St. Baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, rolls, coleslaw, coffee, tea and dessert cost $9 and $4.50 ages 10 and younger. Carry-outs are available. To order, call 304-523-9738.
PROMOTED: Congratulations to Brigitte Carroll, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. She was recently promoted to assistant professor in the practical nursing program at Ashland Community and Technical College, effective July 1.
MOVIE: “The Lion King” is the drive-in movie featured Friday, Aug. 14, in the parking lot of Big Lots, Patrick Street, Charleston. Sponsored by the city of Charleston, WQBE and Electric 102.7, the movie night begins with a 30-minute cartoon.
FRIEND: Balmaine Hatfield, formerly of Huntington and residing in Texas with family, rates at the top of the best friends list of all time. Always there for my family showing love, care and a special friendship, this wonderful Christian lady celebrates her 103rd birthday Wednesday, Aug. 12. Here’s wishing her the best celebration ever with fond memories, good health, continued friendships and happiness.
PARTY: A breakfast-time pajama party is offered by the Gallipolis Boat Club at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Ohio River Mile 272, Chickamauga Creek. Events are open to the public arriving by boat.
COLLEAGUE: A longtime friend and co-worker at The Herald-Dispatch celebrates a birthday Thursday, Aug. 13. Patty Clay Keesee was hired only a few days after my beginning there and left a few months before I retired. She helped turn the “low” days a step higher, making it easier to work. I count her as one of God’s many blessings in my life. May her day be filled with surprises, love, happiness, family, friends, good health and fond memories.
DRIVE-THRU: Lawrence County Girl Scouts offers a drive-thru registration day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Central Christian Church, Ironton, Ohio.
GREETINGS: Best wishes are being sent to Winona Sayre, of Milton, as she becomes another year older Friday, Aug. 14. I met this Christian lady at a local beauty shop, where we talked from time to time, and I grew to love and appreciate her. Have a wonderful day, my friend.
CONCERT: Jason Roach is featured during French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, in Gallipolis, Ohio. Gates open at 6 p.m. Snacks and cash bar are offered. The cost is $5 and free to members.
REMEMBERING: The month of August can’t close without the remembrance of a special and precious lady, the late Marian Bowen, who would be 92 years young Friday, Aug. 14. The former Paw Taw Square Dance Club dancer certainly left a legacy behind as she was one of the kindest, most inspiring and interesting women I have ever known. Memories of my friend still live in my heart and mind.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Vickie Haynes, Darris Adkins hits the mid-30 mark at 35, Mark Bailey turns 58, Wyatt Kmen, Kelly Neal, Hunter Cannon, Kyle Neal, Jay Harvey, Bill Romine, Cindy Stickler, Rodney Adkins, Lindsey Manchester, Judy Swann, April Walker, Madison Reed, Patrick Brown, Scott Farley, Sadie Maynard, Jessica Mahoney, Mark Bailey still in the 50s at 58, Janice Marie Ratliff is two from No. 80 at 78, Isabella Rae Fullen spins the last of the single digits at 9, Jeannie Jones.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kevin and Tammy Lawhon, Jay and Rebecca Powers celebrate No. 25, Martha and Paul Spaulding.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Erick Willis, Pat Hall, Darrell Smith Jr., Connie Danford, Bill Dutton, Claren Perkins, Aaron Johnson.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jeff and Carol Miles celebrate No. 32.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lori Baley, Kylie Billups, Audrey Hall, Christopher Hall, Hailee Hill, Kelci Armstead, Mark Richardson, Debbie Haynes, Mary Casey O’Dell, Nancy Roach, Ruth Ann Rice, Aubrey Wilson, Michelle Roberts, Kenny Large crosses the mid-50 mark to 56, Chelsea Somerville, Sarah Rice, Lydia Lee, Mitch Charles, Nathaniel Heil, Gerri Shannon Hall and Sandra Shannon Beach, twins, celebrate No. 65, Bill Chambers.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Debbie Ayers, Craig and Susan Black, Andy and Jennifer Wood (2010), Marla and David Racer.
CHUCKLE: When Joanie’s nephew got into the Army, he had $10 to his name. Three years later, he came out and had $5. The Army can’t be too bad. Where else can you live three years for $5?