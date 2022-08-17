BOOKS: Hilltop Book Fair, fundraiser for Huntington Museum of Art, takes place Aug. 20-21 at the museum. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and costs $5 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, when admission is free. Used books are $2 each paperback and $3 each hardcover Saturday. Used books are $10 per box Sunday, with boxes provided by museum. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
CUZ: After Wednesday, Aug. 17, Mack Edward Adkins can say goodbye to the 50s as he turns 59 years young. Known by many Wayne Countians for a kind/tender heart, helping hand and work knowledge, this favorite first cousin of mine is being wished a super day, with happiness, love, fond memories, relaxation and good health in the following days.
GREAT-NEPHEW: Peyton Alan Hensley, youngest son of Steve and Jessica Hensley, little brother to Zadyn and great-nephew of mine, turns 6 years old Wednesday, Aug. 17. Peyton, one of the most intelligent youngsters I have known, forgets nothing. In fact, this handsome “hunk” could be the biggest fan of George Jones of all time and can name every song on his CDs in order. Peyton is a homeschooled kindergartener this year with a great sense of humor and quick wit, but has participated in preschool activities for a couple years. He also loves to attend church activities. Happy No. 6, Peyton. Save BB a piece of birthday cake and bowl of ice cream.
MEETING: Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission hosts its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at JROC Center, 715 Lane St., Coal Grove, Ohio.
SPIRIT: Jonathan Hodges and Nathan Sowards, both of St. Mary’s Medical Center, have the spirit as they were presented Spirit of St. Mary’s awards for the month of July. Jonathan is a community relations specialist for service and Nathan is a respiratory therapist for patient care. The award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and community by living the values illustrating the spirit of the hospital.
NEW LOCATION: Cyndi Roth, owner of Cyndi’s Dance Studio, has made her last studio move after 24 years in the last location and set up a small area in memory of her late mother, Rose Marie Rist, who worked at the business before her 2015 passing. The new location in the gymnasium of the former West Ironton Elementary School, 1227 N. 3rd St., is the first location without Ms. Rist. Cyndi, a teacher 47 years, has owned her business 34 years. Class registration is Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 18-20, with classes beginning the first week in September.
RETIRED: Debbie Sivis follows in her husband’s footsteps, so to speak. He recently retired as worship minister at Ashland’s First Christian Church and she officially retired as Shelter of Hope’s director after 15 years of service. Her successor is Christopher Fraley, former assistant. May Debbie and her husband have a relaxing, rewarding and restful retirement. Thanks for the efforts, hard work and experiences left behind in hopes both organizations continue to succeed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Woody McFadden, John Cox, Sandra Dowling, Amanda Lusher, Judy Davis, Jill Nelson, Hilliary Adkins, Matt Chambers closes in on 45 but short by two (43), Mary Pat Owen, Timothy Ruley, Brad Merritt, Nathan Nibert.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Anne and Tom Johnson, Kristi and Tim Dunlap, Melissa and Greg Morrison, Evan and Annie Day, Alex and Sara Lee, Cecil and Faith Wilks (1975).
CHUCKLE: While grading his term papers, a college professor noticed something familiar about all the papers except for one and realized he had uncovered a major cheating scandal. As he handed back each paper marked with a big red “F,” he told the students it was because they had received help writing the papers instead of doing them on their own. When he reached the last student, he asked him to stand up and told the class this was the only person who did not receive any help. The student looked at him sheepishly and said, “I received help from God.” The professor said, “No, you didn’t,” and handed him a paper marked with a big red “F.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
