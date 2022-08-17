The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BOOKS: Hilltop Book Fair, fundraiser for Huntington Museum of Art, takes place Aug. 20-21 at the museum. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and costs $5 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, when admission is free. Used books are $2 each paperback and $3 each hardcover Saturday. Used books are $10 per box Sunday, with boxes provided by museum. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.

CUZ: After Wednesday, Aug. 17, Mack Edward Adkins can say goodbye to the 50s as he turns 59 years young. Known by many Wayne Countians for a kind/tender heart, helping hand and work knowledge, this favorite first cousin of mine is being wished a super day, with happiness, love, fond memories, relaxation and good health in the following days.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you