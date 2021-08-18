CONCERT: A Little Bit More is featured during this week’s Pullman Square Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
LISTED: Five Huntingtonians were among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. They were Casey Colquitt, University College; Ethan Hess and Elisabeth Ross, College of Fine Arts; Matthew Jeffers and Casey Watts, College of Health Sciences and Professions. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved.
HONORED: Alexandria Webb, of Kenova, graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown and was named to the president’s list for the spring semester. Reece Stevenson, of Ceredo, majoring in chemical engineering, also made this list. To qualify for this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester. Marian Moore, majoring in advertising and public relations, was honored for the dean’s list, as were Graeson Malashevich, of Ceredo, majoring in exercise physiology; Hunter Edwards, of Prichard, biochemistry; and Nakayla Ellott, sport and exercise psychology. To qualify for this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
CRUISE-IN: Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club offers a cruise-in from 5 p.m. until dusk Saturday, Aug. 21, at Putnam County Bank parking lot, Hurricane, West Virginia. Registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show. Call Andy, 304-562-6903.
GREETINGS: Pat Baisden, administrative assistant with New Baptist Church for many years and coordinator of its monthly newsletter, becomes another year older Wednesday, Aug. 18. Pat does a remarkable job compiling the news and making it look nice each month. May her special day be awesome, with many more to follow.
FESTIVAL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District sponsors the 12th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Art Festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, at Heritage Station. The free event is from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, with a tribute edition of Party on the Patio with Lady D and Mission and Huntington Blues Challenge Winners Elijah Boone Miller and Three’s Company Blues. An open-air Artisan Market organized by Red Caboose is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Music featuring the Huntington Harmonica Club’s 20th anniversary lineup, The 1937 Flood, Big Rock and The CandyAss Mountain Boys, Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band is available Saturday afternoon.
NAMED: Four Ashland residents graduated from Marshall University and were among more than 1,800 students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester, while three made the president’s list. Dean’s list recipients include Samantha McKenzie Hatten, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Alexis Raeann Hill, Bachelor of Arts; Savannah Jae Ison, Bachelor of Arts; Caleb Wayne Johnson, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Alexis Nicole Marinich, Bachelor of Science, cum laude. To be named in this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours. On the nearly 900 students on the president’s list were Cydney Jordan Medley, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude; Hailey Brooke Proctor, associate in nursing, associate honors; and Kymberlea Michelle Stephens, Bachelor of Science, cum laude. To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Anders, Bob Ayers, Ed Byus, Jack Coulter, Sarah Court, Karl Egnatoff, Ryleigh Pennington, Beatriz Sotelo, Jack Perkins, Judy Taylor, Mary Catherine Harris, Ella Peterson, Kathy Wandling, Linda Armstead, Tony Spurlock, Madi Baisden, Keri Kennedy, Kent Keyser, Holden West.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Jackie Lively celebrate No. 59, Greg and Flora Perry, Glen and Karen Dailey, Will and Kati Holland (2012), Mark and Rebecca Cooper, Bob and Becky Chenoweth.
CHUCKLE: A successful businessman had a meeting with his new son-in-law. “I love my daughter, and now I welcome you into the family,” said the man. “To show you how much we care for you, I’m making you a 50-50 partner in my business. All you have to do is go to the factory daily and learn the operations.” The son-in-law interrupted, “I hate factories. I can’t stand the noise.” “I see,” replied the father-in-law. “Well, then you’ll work in the office and take charge of some of the operations.” “I hate office work,” said the son-in-law. “I can’t stand being stuck behind a desk all day.” “Wait a minute,” said the father-in-law. “I just make you half-owner of a moneymaking organization, but you don’t like factories and won’t work in an office. What am I going to do with you?” “Easy,” said the young man. “Buy me out.”