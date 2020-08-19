Community News
GIVEAWAY: Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, located at 7th Avenue and 3rd Street West, offers a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, in the fellowship hall. Nola Crabtree is in charge.
PROMOTED: Kayla Meadows, of Hitchins, Kentucky, was recently promoted to assistant professor of chemistry at Ashland Community and Technical College. Her new position began July 1.
90TH: Vernice Meadows, mother to my special Christian friend Connie Ferguson, leaves the 80s behind to begin the 90s on Thursday, Aug. 20. Vernice, whose husband changed his address to heaven earlier this year, is the most wonderful mother of three children. She is also the oldest “active” living member who attended the old location of 26th Street Baptist Church and the current location. May this longtime devoted Christian lady have the most blessed birthday, with more to follow, with good health, sound mind, fond memories, continued happiness and love.
DONATIONS: Facing Hunger Foodbank is asking for donations for its backpack program providing six meals for schoolchildren for weekend meals every week during the school year. Items in the backpack include two breakfast items, two lunch items, two dinner items, two (shelf-stable) milks, two snacks and one juice. Contact 304-523-6029.
ALMOST 50: A special Christian couple celebrates an anniversary — what I think may be their 50th — Friday, Aug. 21. Dr. Ross and Linda Patton, of Barboursville, have been an inspiration to many area individuals as he is a retired physician and she is a retired receptionist/administrative assistant. Dr. Patton is such a special guy that he offers his time and skills in Ecuador, where he has been the past month. Have a blessed day and pray many more to follow.
24TH: Congratulations to Woodlands Retirement Community as it celebrates its 24th anniversary Wednesday, Aug. 19. Many singles and couples have been blessed with the beauty of the community as they have begun a new chapter in their lives.
NEPHEW: He was the first boy in my family after having two sisters and two nieces. Born to Jeannie Grieco, of Huntington, and Randy Bowyer, of Barboursville, Justin Bowyer was always like the son I never had. The Salt Rock resident is being wished a super day of birthday celebration Wednesday, Aug. 19, with dreams fulfilled and prayers answered.
CONCERT: French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, offers the last of its Hot Summer Nights Concert Series with Paul Doeffinger at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 6 p.m. Snacks and cash bar are available. General admission is $5 and free to members.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Carol Jones, Marie Nelson, Carl Pemberton, Jeremy Daniels, Shannon Fearing, Jack Dilley, Kim Virag, Jenny Wilson, Camie Zappitelli, Sofie Zappitelli, Aug. 1; Olivia Frye, Jake Sharp, Barbara Graham, Courtney Plummer Nunez, Laura Lake, Beth Embrey, Aug. 2; Gerry Holley, Gavin Robinson, Martha Brumfield, Marilyn Kegley, Nettie Lou Duling, Aug. 3; Jennings Browning, Heidi Lewis, Ada Miller, Jason Arthur, John Cunningham, Mark Landin, Sarah Lipinski, Brad Moore, Aug. 4; Amy Hall, Justin Minsker, Kelly Bragg, Mike Barnhouse, Evelyn Easter, Brody Franklin, Jeff Gay, Evan McMillion, Billy Smith, Karen Turner, Aug. 5; Jimmy Conaway, Ali Fenerty, Dan Kennedy, Jodi McGinnis, Kinley Ogle, Aug. 6; Andrew Johnson, J.B. Marinacci, Meagen Young, Erika Budd, Aug. 7; Joann Chambers, Joyce Damron, Douglas George, Aug. 8; Cheryl Meadows, Aug. 9; Marlo Preston, Christy Faucette, Jewel Poti, Aug. 12; Russell Blackburn, Linda Lawrence, Molly Pancake, Aug. 14.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gertrude Graham, James Herman, Dave Tincher, Bobby Mannon, Tony Cavalier, Scott Fisher, Carla Bell, Jacki McKee, John David Ball, Lauren Turner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Sephra and Brian Faulknier, Rob and Jennifer Rice, Jerry and Karen Lilly, Rodney and Paula Adkins.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zach Coleman, Robert Brewster, JT Rowsey, Ronnie Bowen, Ron Wooddell, Becky Arkell, Byron Davis, Tesha Mattson, Jack Rickman, Peggy Saunders, Corey Sargent, Suzanne Oxley, Donna Whitley, Ann Niday, Mark Brooks, Kelley Altizer, Kathryn Jennings, Tina Lockwood, true and dear friend of Connie Ferguson, Teagan McGuffin celebrates No. 5.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Michele Myers, Ron and Rosie Wooddell.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carolyn Hunter, Jack Coleman, Linda Gibson, Brady Lawman, Rob Rice, Phyllis Keith, Jon Hamrick, John Klim III, Brad Armstead, Joshua Jackson, Jeri Danford, Clara Schulte, Alan Simmons, April Parsons, David Gillum spins the last of the 50s at 59, Jerry Briggs, Tony Hazelett, Connor Mathew Pratt begins the second of the teens at 14, Geoff Sheils.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brett and Kathie Faulknier, John and Priscilla Simmons, Dick and Becky Swisher, Bob and Sylvia Fortner (1965), Lindsay and Carol Thorp (1971).
CHUCKLE: The office manager called a new employee into his office. He explained to her that her constant tardiness was not acceptable. “Other employees have noticed you come in the front door 15 minutes late every morning,” he said. She thought about the situation a moment and then said, “So, is there another door I can use?”