SINGERS SOUGHT: The music department at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church seeks four talented high school students to sing with the 30-strong church choir. In addition to singing at every Sunday morning service, “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” performed with organ, piano and chamber musicians is offered at Christmastime (this year, it is at 4 p.m. Dec. 10). A major work is also performed by the choir and soloists during the spring semester. Bruce Rous, the church director of music and previous head of voice for West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts and had a private vocal studio in New York City, offers a weekly private voice lesson as part of the music educational process for students. Auditions and interviews are required. Commitments are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. Contact johnsonMumc@gmail.com or 304-525-8116 by Wednesday, Aug. 29.
CAR/BIKE SHOW: The fifth annual Marine Corps League memorial car and bike show hosted by Dirtbags C.C. is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. at 5898 W.Va. 152, Lavalette. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards presentation begins at 4 p.m. Food, vendors and swap meet are also available. All attending receives a door prize. Proceeds support the league’s Huntington Detachment 340.
