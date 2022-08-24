The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Congratulations to Clyde and Shelby Shumate, who celebrated their 64-year wedding anniversary Aug. 16. Here’s hoping it was a super one, with more to follow.

LUNCHEON: Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center offers its monthly Our Day luncheon beginning with entertainment at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at First Baptist Church of Proctorville, 627 County Road 411. Doors open at 10 a.m. The theme is “Garden Party.” Attendees are encouraged to bring covered dish and donation.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

