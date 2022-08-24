BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Congratulations to Clyde and Shelby Shumate, who celebrated their 64-year wedding anniversary Aug. 16. Here’s hoping it was a super one, with more to follow.
LUNCHEON: Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center offers its monthly Our Day luncheon beginning with entertainment at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at First Baptist Church of Proctorville, 627 County Road 411. Doors open at 10 a.m. The theme is “Garden Party.” Attendees are encouraged to bring covered dish and donation.
ANOTHER: Cheers to another birthday, niece. As time has passed quickly and many things have happened, my memory of Linda Catherine Porter as a baby is fresh in my mind. She is my firstborn niece, born to Jesse Adkins, of Barboursville, and the late Linda Adkins Hoover. The day Cathy came into this world (51 years ago Wednesday, Aug. 24) and I became her aunt was one of the best days of my life as she always felt like my own child, and the bond has grown stronger throughout the years. Although she possesses the “Lucas” stubborn streak, she is a loving and beautiful person who has two aunts who love her dearly and send the best birthday wishes. She must remember, though, she’s getting to the age where she has to limit the number of candles put on the cake, as she doesn’t want to burn down the house.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church awarded two college scholarships this summer. Garrett Colvin, son of Connie and Andrew Colvin, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and grandson of Maudie Karickhoff, of Huntington, was presented the Jeffrey C. Ohl Scholarship. He is an honor graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he was a member of the swim team. He plans to major in communication design at University of Cincinnati College of Design and Art Architecture and Planning. Ryan Stackpole, son of Amy and David Stackpole, of Barboursville, received the Tom and Marilyn Holleron Scholarship. The honor graduate of Cabell Midland High School, where he was on the soccer team, plans to major in exercise physiology at West Virginia University.
ART SHOW: Grayson Gallery hosts an open-to-all art show with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
REUNION: Rock Hill High School Class of 1972 offers its 50-year reunion celebration activities Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. A pregame tailgate begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and a class photo and reunion meal at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school. The cost is $25 per seat. Reservations are due by Sept. 1. Call Linda Dalton Rigney, 740-442-0382; Mike Belcher, 740-550-1814; or Debbie Norris Bankston, 740-307-0263.
LISTED: Congratulations to five Barboursville residents graduating with degrees from West Virginia University in Morgantown during the spring semester. They are Ashley Baker, human performance and health; Chase Childress, biology; Jarrett Childress, exercise physiology; Hannah Copenhaver, communication sciences and disorders; and Lauren Hess, marketing.
SHOW: Alchemy Theatre Troupe presents Shakespeare’s forgotten rock and roll masterpiece — “Return to the Forbidden Planet” by Bob Carlton — this weekend at Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Other performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4. Tickets are $15, except for Aug. 27, when it’s a double feature with “The Taming of the Shrew,” with tickets at $25.
PRINCIPAL: David Ashworth, 1999 South Point High School graduate, is the new principal for Burlington Elementary School. Eight years of his 18 as an educator were spent as assistant principal of Ironton Elementary School. He also taught at South Point Middle School, where he was athletic director. He also coached women’s track. David replaces Bill Christian, who was acting principal at Burlington and assistant principal at South Point Elementary, where he returns.
OUTSTANDING: Austin Webb, of South Point, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring semester at West Liberty University. Students must attain a 3.50 grade point academic average and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours to qualify for this honor.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kaid Baker, Khloe Estep, Brenda Rant, Adam Holley, Diane Howell, Marian R. Cox, Geoffrey H. Ezell, Tyler Marcum, Lyle Sloane, Mason Blaine Adkins, Rachel Akers Amis, Anna Adkins, Angeliana Journell is three into her teens at 15, Chloe Waggoner spins the last of the 20s at 29, Kristie McKnight, Dave Spears is 57, Leigh Jordan, Andy Burgess, Randy Doss, Grant Petty, Lori Jones, Rosemary Chapman, Reps Robertson, Autumn Morris.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Vickie Harbour, Jim and Lisa Blake.
CHUCKLE: A worker who was being paid by the week approached his employer and held up his last paycheck. “This is $200 less than we agreed on,” he said. “I know,” the employer said. “But last week I overpaid you $200, and you never complained.” “Well, I don’t mind an occasional mistake,” the worker answered, “but when it gets to be a habit, I feel I have to call it to your attention.”