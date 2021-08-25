97TH: Sister Annette Crnkovich, Catholic grade school teacher in Huntington and various other states for many years, celebrates Wednesday, Aug. 25, with birthday cake shared by her sisters, Katherine Caldwell and Toni Paas. As Sister Annette turns 97 years young, may her day be blessed with good health, sound mind, fond memories, love and happiness. God’s blessings are being wished for more years as well.
CONCERT: Barry Frazee is featured during this week’s Pullman Square Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
GRADS: Eleven Ashland residents were among more than 4,800 students graduating from Ohio University in Athens for the spring semester. They include June Caudill and Holly Messer, Bachelor of Science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing), College of Health Sciences and Professions; Daniel Goshorn, Dylan Romine, Brant Sammons, Clyde Williams and Breanna Lewis, Associate in Applied Science (associate in nursing), College of Health Sciences and Professions; Shawna Hall, Amanda Muzic and Michelle Horton, bachelor of social work, College of Health Sciences and Professions; and Bentley Meade, Associate in Arts (social science emphasis), University College.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach sponsors a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu is beef tips in mushroom gravy over noodles, green beans, cole slaw, bread/rolls, brownies and beverages. Call 304-736-4583.
UNEXPECTED: The death of my oldest sister, Linda Hoover, was unexpected as she was headed to church at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25, 2002, when she was involved in a fatal head-on collision near Cabell Midland High School. These 19 years continue to be a nightmare at times as thoughts of what might have been crowd in. Goodbyes couldn’t be said, family differences couldn’t be mended and dreams couldn’t be fulfilled, but knowing this kind, loving Christian sister, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend is free of all pain and suffering in her new home not made with hands helps ease the pain of losing her at such a young age.
NAMED: Three Putnam County residents graduated from Marshall University with honors and degrees and were named to the president’s list. From Culloden are Grace Anne Edmunds, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Aleigha Morgan Reed, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; and Elisabeth Faith Roberts, Bachelor of Science in engineering, summa cum laude. To qualify for the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
BASH: A back-to-school bash with music by Xa The Kid DJ is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Heritage Station. Food and refreshments are available, as are contests, backpack and supplies giveaways and more. The cost is $5 for school-age children.
CONCERT: 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is featured at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Central Park Bandstand, Ashland. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris Gibson with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, Winchester, Kentucky, branch, Sarah Bodmer, Adrea Adkins, Elizabeth Simmons, Vicki Barnhouse, Barbara Roberts, Olivia Saunders spins the last single-digit year at 9, Larry Billups, Johnna Adkins, Malinda Ross, Deb Blair, Chris Booker, Myrna Eastman, Gloria Pauley, Matthew Walker, Rebecca Crowder, Molly Kluemper, Megan Muth, Tommy Piaskowski, Josie Curry, Bob Simpkins, Hal McMahon, Angela Craddock, Tucker Bird.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Josh and Grace Heckik celebrate No. 3, Larry and Judy Clendenin, Terry and Amy Smith.
CHUCKLE: A customer at a garden shop said to the cashier, “I’d like four of those pink flamingos, two giant pinwheels, three spinning sunflowers, one gnome and one of those bent-over grannies in bloomers for my yard.” The cashier responded, “That’ll be $20 for the flamingos, $10 for the pinwheels, $21 for the spinning sunflowers, $19.95 for the garden gnome and an apology for my wife!”