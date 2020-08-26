Community News
SISTERS: Paula Pauley, of Barboursville, and Amy Samples, of the Hurricane, West Virginia, area, are sisters by blood and my sisters by God placing them in my life in the early 1990s. What wonderful times we shared, along with heartaches and disappointments. These great friends celebrate a birthday two days apart — Paula’s is Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Amy’s is Friday, Aug. 28. May their day be as special as they are and filled with fond memories, love, happiness, good health and enjoyable moments.
BLOOD: American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in the friendship hall of Church in the Valley, Milton. Participants must wear a face mask.
LISTED: Hurricane residents graduating from West Virginia University and named to the president’s list for the spring semester include Maxwell Adams, animal and nutritional sciences; Tyler Bayliss, biology; Emily Browning, accounting; John Carnell, chemical engineering; Jancee Crotts, marketing; Alexa Halkias, English, history; Austin Harper, industrial engineering; Keaton Hendricks, global supply chain management; Alley Jordan, accounting; Jeanna LaBarbara, animal and nutritional sciences; Caroline Leadmon, animal and nutritional sciences, biochemistry; Adrianna McDaniel, entrepreneurship and innovation; Ryan Midkiff, accounting; Emma Shaffer, psychology; Haley Stewart, human performance and health; and Kayla Yutzy, human nutrition and foods. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
COOKIES: Girl Scouts 1774 of Community of Grace United Methodist Church gave cookies to essential workers at Kroger, as well as St. Mary’s Medical Center. There’s no doubt this was a much appreciated service from the Girl Scouts.
DELIGHTFUL: If I had six wishes, I’d wish for Oakley Johnathan Bowyer, of Salt Rock, six times. Oakley, my great-nephew born to Justin and Stephanie Bowyer, celebrates turning 6 on Friday, Aug. 28. He has always been such a delight, and it’s felt he is designed to be great and do awesome things. He is the sunshine of many lives. Have a wonderful day, my sweet little fella.
SPORTY: Tim Stephens, longtime sportswriter with The Herald-Dispatch who left and came back writing even better, celebrates a birthday Friday, Aug. 28. Tim has always been an awesome Christian, great father and friend. May his special day be as special as he is, with many more to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ashley Sharp, Roger Hamlin II, Lori Bailey, Joshua Bland begins the double digits at 10, Tamala Clark is still in the 60s at 63, Ray Brown, Mike Prestera, Taylor Hickman, Ronnie Musick, Mary Jo Harris, Brenda McBrayer, Darleen Miller, Larry Wagner, Janet Sumpter.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mickey and Jennifer Holley celebrate No. 37, Jim and Carolyn Harvey, Judy and Butch Worrell, Ted and Audella Clark, Jeramy and Heidi Rice.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brenda Loudermilk, Dean Caldwell, son-in-law of my special and precious friend (Arlene Melton), Beth Perry, Emma Wagner, Jim Brammer, Winalee Blackwood, Lia Deane, Ben Maynard, Charles Davis, Kasen Scarberry, the Rev. Lindsay Thorp, Susan Plymale, Ann O’Roark, Jacob James Journell is one short of the double digits at 9, Dan McDaniels, Branden Elkins hits the double toothpick age at 11, Jennifer Weingardt, John Simmons, Jamie Smith, Matthew Winfree, Andrea Jackson.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ken and Hazel McGlothlin (1955), Eldon and Sherry Paugh, Linda and Max Stull.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Rexroad, Thomas DeJong, Lisa Williams, Bill Lapole, Jamie Smith, Austin Lucas, Jeff Davis, Joe Eddins II, Austin Davis, Hillary Herold, Braeden Booth, Pam Harbour, Kirsten Midkiff, Nicole Johnson, Chandler Louden Adams hits the double toothpicks at 11, Lowell Bodmer with American Syrentics in Haverhill, Ohio, Amy Journell, David Racer, Stephanie Butcher, Tammy Brown, Amy Howat, Elaine Lee, Shelley Porter, Jill Turner, Diane Wolfe, Lisa Black.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Callie Boley (1971), Willie and Johnna Adkins, Barbara and Stan Maynard.
CHUCKLE: A little boy called his dad at the office, “Hello, who is this?” The father (recognizing his son’s voice) answered, “The smartest man in the world.” The little boy said, “Pardon me, sir. I must have the wrong number.”