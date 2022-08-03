BASKET BINGO: A Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Ky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. 20 games cost $20, payable at door. Proceeds benefit Boyd County Homemakers. Door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 are available. Food may also be purchased.
WINNER: Congratulations Matt Lindsey of Culloden. He placed fourth in the recent Flatpick Guitar (all ages) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering conducted in Charleston.
TRACTORS/ENGINES: Antique tractors, cars and trucks, hit-miss engines, farm machinery, swap meet, arts, crafts, food concessions and tractor parade are featured during the 14th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show Saturday, Aug. 6, at Sadler Field, Barboursville. The parade begins at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
EXHIBIT: Realistic, life-sized dinosaurs, fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses and more are offered during “Dinosaur Adventure” Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 6-7, at Mountain Health Arena. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35 ages 2-12 and $25 ages 13 and older.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Five Russell High School graduates with plans to attend an accredited college, community college or university were among several awarded Members Choice scholarships worth $1,000 each, given annually by the credit union to qualifying member-owners. Graduates include Bailee Smith, daughter of Cheryl and Kevin Smith of Worthington, Ky., attending University of Kentucky to major in biology; Carolyn Whitt, daughter of Susan and Kevin Whitt of Ashland, attending Kentucky Christian University majoring in nursing; Nathan Sean Conley, son of Darrell and Carlynna Conley of Flatwoods, attending Georgetown College to major in business; Elijah Pridemore, son of Aaron and Lisa Pridemore of Ashland, University of Kentucky to major in engineering; and Hannah Allen, daughter of Tanya and Mike Allen of Greenup, attending University of Kentucky to major in biology.
ON THE LEVEE: This week’s free annual Live on the Levee Concert Series is part of Multifest 31 celebrating 32 years of diversity offered Saturday-Monday, Aug. 6-8 but continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Haddad Riverfront Park’s Schoenbaum Stage, Charleston. Performers are Mya and Klymaxx featuring Bernadette Cooper.
LEFT: Marjorie LaCoss, living in Peru, Indiana, at the time she left for her final new home, Aug. 3, 2013, was formerly of South Point, Ohio. This little Christian lady was such a wonderful friend and known for sending cards to her many friends, never forgetting a birthday. A Dodger fan for more than 60 years, she still never failed to put the Lord first in her life. After meeting her at South Point’s First Baptist Church, I became a more humble and thankful person as she inspired me in every way. I think of this friend quite often, especially during this time.
PRINCIPAL: Jonathan Campbell was recently named new principal at Cox Landing Elementary School. He began as a Cabell County schools substitute teacher before beginning full-time teacher at Altizer Elementary in 2010. He also held long-term substitute positions at other schools over the years and became assistant principal for both Central City and Village of Barboursville elementary schools, where he has been for the past two years. Congratulations Jonathan, keep those students in line.
YOGA: If weather permits, Cozmic Water Yoga hosts Pay it Forward Yoga in the Park from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Ritter Park, behind Fountain area on 13th Avenue.
LISTED: Four Putnam County residents named to the dean’s list maintaining a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours at West Virginia University at Parkersburg for the spring semester included Phaedra Higgs, who also graduated magna cum laude (3.75-3.99) with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Eleanor; Tammy Naylor, Poca; Amanda Blackshire, Red House; and Melissa Melton, Scott Depot.
TASTY: A culinary showcase begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Participants include Chef Evan Wilson, Ichiban Pan Asian, Chef Jeremy Sprouse, The Lookout, Kerry Martin, Karubees Jamaican Restaurant, Chefs Thomas Grant and Mandy Gum, Carver Career Center, and others. Proceeds benefit Carver Career Center. A silent auction is hosted by Jim Strawn and Taylor Eaton with WSAZ. Music is provided by DJEJ.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Wilson, Susan Fleshman, Morgan Hill, Penny Markham is a tween at 12, Teresa Dial, Michael Wentz nears the mid-40 mark at 43, Greg Porter is one over 70 (71), Gerry Holley, Benjamin Baisden, Kelly Messinger, Jill Tarter, Steve Williams, Tim Cummings, Parker Shepherd, Lester Williams,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Karen Adams, Lee and Jennifer Adams, Scott and Michele Blake, Al and Linda Schneider.
CHUCKLE: The new priest was nervous about hearing confessions for the first time, so he asked an older priest to sit in on his sessions. The new priest heard a couple confessions, then the old priest asked him to step out of the confessional for a few suggestions. The old priest suggested, “Cross your arms over your chest, and rub your chin with one hand.” The new priest tried this. The old priest suggested, “Try saying things like, ‘I see,’ ‘yes, go on,’ and ‘I understand.’ ‘How did you feel about that?’” The new priest said those things. The old priest said, “Now, don’t you think that’s a little better than slapping your knee and saying, ‘Oh my!! What happened next?’”