BASKET BINGO: A Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Ky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. 20 games cost $20, payable at door. Proceeds benefit Boyd County Homemakers. Door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 are available. Food may also be purchased.

WINNER: Congratulations Matt Lindsey of Culloden. He placed fourth in the recent Flatpick Guitar (all ages) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering conducted in Charleston.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

