SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 1-2, at 4742 Hughes Branch Road. Call April, 304-962-5291.
CLASS: “Advanced Photographic Techniques” class instructed by Larry Rees is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8 through Oct. 13, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 3. Open to ages 18 and older, the six-session class costs $120 or $150 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
STUDENT: Charlee Billions, one of six co-valedictorians of her graduating class at Raceland-Worthington High School, received the Kiwanis Key Club scholarship. The daughter of Dava Billions, of Worthington, and the late Kevin Billions accepted the $1,000 award at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Kentucky. She completed high school with a 4.3 grade point average, which helped her earn additional scholarships, including one from Eastern Kentucky University that provides $6,000 annually. Charlee plans to pursue a degree in forensic psychology at Eastern Kentucky University.
LISTED: Taylor Burnette, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communications, Athens, for the spring semester. To gain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
COOKING: What’s cooking at Huntington’s Kitchen? A class in “Tailgate Eats” begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Cheater’s Tiramisu, Beef Wellington wontons, chicken parm sliders and Buffalo chicken rollups are made. The class, limited to 16 participants ages 15 and up, costs $25. Contact huntingtonskitchen@chhi.org or 304-522-0887.
CONDOLENCES: Sympathy is being sent to the family of Mary Markins, of Barboursville, who passed away Aug. 18 at age 90. Mary was a sister to one of my family’s dearly loved friends, Mrs. Leonard (Margaret) Bledsoe, of Salt Rock. Mary was the mother of two daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May God’s comfort and love surround the family during this time of loss.
SHOW: Alchemy Theatre Troupe presents Shakespeare’s forgotten rock and roll masterpiece — “Return to the Forbidden Planet” by Bob Carlton — at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. Tickets are $15.
SOLOIST: Lydia Sturm, daughter of Sarah and Alan Sturm, was the recent soloist at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. The St. Albans High School freshman is a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, where she sings with the Praise and Worship Team. Her grandparents are Becky and Mace Sturm of Beverly Hills UMC.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio group presents The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Pullman Square’s front lawn. Featured is Paul Pace. Bring blankets and camp chairs.
GRADUATES: Lindsey Grace Bellomy and Lakin Elizabeth Wellman, both of Prichard, were among more than 1,300 students graduating from Marshall University in May. Both graduated summa cum laude with Bachelor of Science degrees. Brittany Nichole Kelley, also of Prichard, received a Bachelor of Science degree.
LECTURE: The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series features Joseph E. Uscinski at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The topic is “Getting Conspiracy Theories Right.” The lecture is sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council and Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Walker, Christian Stark, Fern Allred, Michele Blake, Chad Booth, Nina Boso, Wylie Jeffrey Jr., Darlene Kendrick, Jenny Clark, Nate Canterbury, Benjy Keyser, Madison Ann McDaniel is one over “sweet 16” at 17, dad and son — Matthew W. Ratliff turns 42 and Tristan Vaughan Ratliff celebrates No. 22, Christy Carr, Susan Little, Stephanie Killingsworth, Joshua Matthews, Asia Marchum is “sweet 16,” Kenneth D. and Matthew W. Ratliff, twin brothers, turn 42, Monica Jackson, Hunter Blake, grandson of Raymond and Rosetta Blake, of Barboursville.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Robert and Patti Bruce, Chris and Krystal Gibson celebrate No. 7, Don and Celia Vargo, Bill and Sue Lucas celebrate No. 36.
CHUCKLE: An hour after dropping off her film at the one-hour photo counter, Snow White rushed back, excited to pick up the developed pictures. “Sorry,” said the clerk, “our machine got jammed. Your pictures won’t be ready today.” “But I really need them soon — when do you expect them?” asked a distressed Snow White. “Don’t worry,” the clerk said with a smile. “Someday your prints will come.”