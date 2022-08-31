The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 1-2, at 4742 Hughes Branch Road. Call April, 304-962-5291.

CLASS: “Advanced Photographic Techniques” class instructed by Larry Rees is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8 through Oct. 13, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 3. Open to ages 18 and older, the six-session class costs $120 or $150 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

