CONCERT: Souls of the Wounded is featured in Pullman Square Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
LISTED: Mikayla Pennington of Ashland was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Mikayla graduated with a bachelor of science in applied management from the College of Business.
B-I-N-G-O: Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets offers a bingo fundraiser at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Renaissance Room of the old Huntington High School. Doors open at noon. Food, door prizes, quilt raffle, 50/50, items for sale and raffles are available. Tickets are $20 pre-paid with option of purchasing extra booklet for $10, available at Bella Consignment Shop or through pay pal advocates4321@yahoo.com, or $25 at door. Proceeds benefit vetting the sick and injured homeless at Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter.
GRADS: Three Barboursville residents graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown during the spring semester and named to the President’s List. They include Raven Forshee, biology; Grace Kinder, accounting/finance; and Chyanne Morrison, public health. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
SINGER-SONGWRITER: The warm baritone voice of legendary singer/songwriter and his guitar-playing style for more than 50 years, James Taylor and His All-Star Band are featured this weekend in Charleston. The rescheduled event featuring his new album, “American Standard” released early 2020, is from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Charleston Coliseum. Jackson Browne is guest. Tickets are $59 to $300.
THOUGHTS: Nearly 50 years ago — 48, to be exact — a hard-working father of four sons and a deceased daughter went home to be with the Lord Aug. 4 in the early 1970s. Vernon Adkins, my mother’s oldest brother, was a firm believer of making children work and be respectful to parents as I saw him many times discipline his sons by voice and belt. Uncle Vernon has never been forgotten and is often brought up in conversations throughout the family.
PAWS: Dog-friendly vendors, homemade treats, farmer’s market and other activities are available at the monthly “Paws at Pullman” event cosponsored by iHeart Media from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at Pullman Square Courtyard. Proceeds benefit Little Victories Animal Rescue. To become a vendor, contact Kym York-Blake, kymyork-blake@iheartmedia.com or Amy Frasure, amy@bullseyetotalmedia.com.
GREETINGS: Tyler Day of Milton, a man of many talents, blows out birthday candles Wednesday, Aug. 4. Tyler is a custodian, greeter and coffee maker at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and always willing to lend a helping hand in other areas. May his special day be filled with love, happiness, fond memories, good health and surprises.
VISIT: Maria Yoshida, first cousin of mine living in Chicago, Ill., most of her life, wears the birthday hat and blows the birthday horn Wednesday, Aug. 4, as she celebrates another year of getting older. However, she visited in May with husband, Mike, and son, Mikey, and certainly didn’t look her age and seems to be doing better health wise. Her visit was short but is always good to make new memories and relive old ones.
COUSIN: Another first cousin, Robin Lynn Spurlock of Lesage, organizer of the recent Adkins family reunion at Barboursville Park, also wears a birthday hat Wednesday, Aug. 4. This mother, wife, sister and grandmother also plays a big part with the local woman’s club. May Robin have a super day.
