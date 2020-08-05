Community News
SALE: City of Hurricane offers its annual citywide yard sale Saturday, Aug. 8. Parking lot spaces at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church are available at $10 per space. Proceeds from fundraiser benefit United Methodist Women.
ORGANIST: First United Methodist Church in Huntington has a new organist — Johan Botes, native of South Africa, where he was the 2007 First Prize Winner of the Third UNISA/Vodacom National Piano Competition and won the Desmond Willson Memorial Prize for best concerto in the final round. He passed the Performers Licentiate in Organ of UNISA in 2006 with distinction and was invited for the overseas bursary competition, and awarded the Stephanus Zondagh Overseas Music Scholarship. The associate professor of piano at Marshall University holds a DMA in piano performance from University of Texas at Austin and a MM from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. He received another MM and a BM from University of Pretoria in South Africa.
AWARDED: Ashlee Smith and Chase Smith, active with the Wayne County 4-H Program, recently received a $300 scholarship each. Ashlee is a junior at Marshall University. Chase is a freshman at Marshall University this fall.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Nearly a dozen undergraduates and members of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church were given scholarships. The eleven include: Brooks Anderson, Hood College; Cassie Bacon, Sophia Bright, Taylor Davis and Caleb Morgan, all of Marshall University; Gavin Brandenburg, Concord University; Christopher Gooding, Bates College, Evan Gooding, Earlham College; Zara Harold, Fairmont State University; Alexandria Hensley and Andrew Legg, both West Virginia University. Congratulations to these undergraduates as they begin a new chapter in their life.
PERFORMED: Martin Saunders, director of jazz studies at Marshall University, and Jeff Wolfe, assistant professor of music at MU, along with Thomas Cavender, two-time MU graduate, and Colten Settle, former student, performed recently for a music video of “Sweet Home Chicago” to benefit the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.
FRIEND/CUZ: How my heart ached when I picked up the newspaper and read where a great man, father, friend and cousin finished the race on earth to be free from pain and suffering. Garland Adkins of Huntington passed away July 6 at age 88. The eldest of 12 children born to the late Ivel and Betha Adkins, he traveled the area to share the gospel in song and was a member of Guyandotte’s Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. Married to Pauline Adkins 62 years before her passing in 2013, he was a wonderful father to Mrs. Cliff (Pamela) Garrett; grandfather to Dale and Jason (Tracy) Garrett; and great-grandfather to the love and light of his life — Annabelle and Eliana Garrett. After retiring as an ACF blacksmith, he was a deliveryman for Spurlock’s Flowers. This third cousin of mine loved NASCAR, old cars, remembering the old days and serving the Lord. Condolences to the family for this great loss. May God’s comforting hand continue to provide courage and love. Although he may be missed by family and close friends, his memory will always live in our hearts.
FIRST: Olivia Burns, Hurricane High School graduate, was among the incoming Marshall University freshman named among West Virginia’s first class of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. She will receive up to $10,000 per year — or $40,000 total — for her college education. She plans to study mathematics at Marshall University.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ryan Armstrong, Christopher Ball, Katelyn Ball, Alan Williamson, Todd Erwin, Patty Bias, Ronnie Adams, Anthony Cremeans, Brenda Morning, Amy Hall, Justin Minsker, Kelly Bragg, James Journell, nephew of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 47, Emmitt Adkins, Brian Brown, Nate Litteral.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tiffany and Chris Showalter, Richard and Katrina Eskins, Bobby and Tevin Gillette.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lorena Henry, Jane Lake, Elsa Meade, Mike Boshell, Tara Crow, Corey Lands, Carol Lynn, John Goodall, Mattie Moore, Jim Harvey, Debbie Rayburn, Suzanna Davenport, J.R. Carman, Paula Stewart, Seth Summers, Brice Christopher McComas becomes a teenager at 13, Kodel Michael Felcan leaves the teens behind for number 20, Bob Fortner (born in 1941), Dorothy Johnson still in the 80s at 86, Sally Williams.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ken and Donna Workman (1971), Bill and Sandra Budden (1983).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alvin Dingess, Vickie Orsini, David Denning, Carter Sergent, Amanda Duncan, Jane Frazier, Stephen Nelson, Kathy Meredith, Denia Spaulding, Amy Kelly, Laura Perry.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brandon and Michelle Morgan, Howard and Ann McDaniel.
CHUCKLE: The doctor instructed his patient: “Take a pill every day and walk a mile every day. Call me at the end of the month. At the end of the month, the patient called the doctor and cried, “Doc, what do I do now? I am 30 miles from home and out of pills!”