GRAD: Sam Oxley graduated from Virginia Tech University earlier this year with a degree in chemical engineering. The son of Suzanne and Lee Oxley and grandson of the late Dorothy and Kermit McGinnis of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will be working for Exxon Mobil in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
WINNERS: Spirit of St. Mary's Awards were recently presented for the month of July winners at St. Mary's Medical Center. Gabrielle Ransbottom, special procedures technician in the special procedures department, was winner for patient care. Sherry Wendell, patient logistics coordinator in St. Mary's Regional Transfer Center, won in the service area. Thumbs up to these two winners.
YOGA: Carter Caves State Resort Park hosts "Yoga in the Cave" on Saturday, Aug. 24, in its Cascade Cave, Olive Hill, Kentucky. Hollie Hall, a registered nurse and 200-hour registered yoga teacher through Yoga Alliance obtained through the Yoga Teacher Training Program at Studio 8 in Huntington, guides the practices. Currently enrolled in Asheville Yoga Center's RYT-300 program, she works at Eternal Yoga and Pilates in Ashland. Spaces are limited. The cost is $15. The program concludes Aug. 31. Contact www.parks.ky.gov or 606-286-4411.
BAPTISM: Born March 25, Noah Blake Barebo was presented for Christian baptism in late June at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. He is the son of Cody and Ashley Barebo.
REUNION: The annual Twelve Pole reunion begins at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at Ceredo Church of Christ annex. Anyone growing up on Goodwill Road or Riverside Drive in Ceredo may attend. Bring a covered dish or dessert. Call Kevin Dixon, 304-453-1166.
60TH: A 60-year anniversary celebration honoring Gary and Barbara Walters of Little Cabell Creek, Ona, was conducted at Milton's Maylon House. They were married 60 years ago on Aug. 22 in Barboursville. They are parents of Dwayne Walters and Mrs. Earl (Donna) Smith and have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. May the Walterses find as much love and happiness as they have these 60 years.
TRAINS: All aboard! Tickets for the Autumn Colors Express excursion train from Huntington to Hinton in late October are now available. Prices ranging from $149 to $599 per person. The ride is available Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27. Visit www.railexco.com.
OVER 80: In the months of July and August, five individuals from Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church celebrated birthdays over 80 years. They include Libby Burks, July 18, 91; Alfred Burns, July 19, 87; Jim O'Lynn, July 29, 84; Shirley Perego, Aug. 8, 81; and Earl Fetty, Aug. 9, 94. Here's hoping these women and men are blessed with good health, happiness and more birthdays.
JESUSFEST: The Jesusfest celebration features praise music from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Haddad Riverfront Park Amphitheater, Charleston. Music is provided by Appalachian Children's Chorus, Chris Herron, Maranatha Fellowship, Pine Ridge Boys, The Sycomores, Brothers in the Cross, Doo-wop Gospel and Iron Horse Church Band.
NEARLY 50: Dr. Ross Patton, recently retired from Marshall Family Medicine faculty but returned part time nearly six months later after a short tenure in Ecuador, and his wife, Linda, celebrate 48 years in marriage Wednesday, Aug. 21. Here's praying Dr. Patton continues prescribing the best ways to keep a happy marriage moving closer to the 50-mark.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Connor Mathew Pratt becomes a teenager at 13, Dave Gillum closes in on 60, but short by two (58), April Parsons, Carolyn Hunter, Rob Rice, Clara Schulte, Jack Coleman, Linda Gibson, Allen Harrah, Brady Lawman, Jeri Danford, Brad Armstead, William Brown, Aspen Pyles.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Lindsay and Carol Thorp (1971), Brett and Kathie Faulknier, John and Priscilla Simmons, Dick and Becky Swisher, Keith and Bernadette Wellman.
THURSDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: C.A. Adams, Brenda Staats, Harleigh Shae Knight turns 7, Gary Adkins is two over 70 at 72, Nathan Hamilton, Joey Willis, Melody McSweeney, Dorothy Lunsford, Cyndi Saxton, Natalina Howerton, Mabel Brooks, James Stump, Debbie Gibson, Donna Lipscomb.
THURSDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Terri Rowe, Bob and Sharon Sparks (1975), Kevin and Melissa Hamilton, Christopher and Krystal Gibson celebrate No. 4, Jason and Katina Haught, Larry and Mary Baker celebrate No. 55.
FRIDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jenna Bayes, Jack Lively, Shayanna Clark turns double toothpicks at 11, Dudley Vititoe, Scott Wheeler, Thomas Scott Wheeler, Norman Fulks still in the 60s at 68, Gary Gilbert, Jessica Chaney, Tracy Foster, Luke Browne, John Vance, John Tanner, Dwight Williams, Elaine Harvey, Jayden Byrd, Wanda Edwards, Daniel Davenport, Chris Holley hits 44.
FRIDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Dick and Robin Ash, Dusty and Tammy Reynolds, Ron and Fanny Keyser (1956), Shelia and Gary Roy, GiGi and Tim Gerlach, Byron and Marion Davis celebrate No. 60.
CHUCKLE: When a nosy fourth-grader wanted the scoop on what another teacher and Carlee were discussing in private, Carlee decided it was time for an impromptu lesson in manners. "Do you know what 'minding your own business' means?" she asked pointedly. He didn't, but a student clear across the room shouted, "I do!"
