LEVEE: Fletcher's Grove and Bad Keys of the Mountain conclude this year's 16th annual Live on the Levee from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Haddad Riverfront Park's Schoenbaum Stage, Charleston. Entry begins at 5 p.m. Food vendors are available. Admission is free.
FIVE: It's the nickel age Wednesday, Aug. 28, for Oakley Johnathan Bowyer. Born in 2014 to Justin Bowyer and Stephanie Adkins, this intelligent youngster celebrated Aug. 24 with a "Blippi" party at Pump Up the Fun attended by family and friends. Oakley, a one-of-a-kind little fellow, continues to pump up much joy and love to those knowing him. May his fifth year be filled with God's many blessings and surprises.
DINNER: Fort Gay Area Woman's Club hosts its annual Fort Gay Alumni dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Fort Gay Pre-K-8 School cafeteria. The cost is $12. Proceeds help with a scholarship fund. Prizes are also given away. Contact Twila Ratliff, club president, at 304-416-4653.
BELL RINGER: If anyone has ever heard the bell ring for services at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, Fudges Creek Road, you can thank Timmy Frye as he has been blessed with this task for some time. This longtime Christian man has always been special to me and my family as he was a neighbor to two sisters and a niece for many years and never has changed. Timmy becomes a year older Thursday, Aug. 29. May it be a special day filled with good health, love, continued blessings and fond memories.
GOSPEL: Weather permitting, Gospel in the Park Concert Series continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Gallipolis City Park.
85TH: Still in the 80s, Wanda Evalee Boyd celebrates another birthday - this time, it's the 85th - Thursday, Aug. 29. This mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Co. Prayers that this mid-80th event is filled with all that makes the day grand.
MEMBERS: Six new members have joined Huntington's Central Christian Church since spring. They include Gene and Sandy Minor, Gabriel Trimble and Larry Hagley, Jeanie Beckett and Jillian Childers.
CONCERT: The "MUsic Alive!" free concert series sponsored by Marshall University School of Music and First Presbyterian Church is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the church. The one-hour performance, "The Age of Enlightenment," features Wendell Dobbs, flute; Kay Lawson, bassoon; and Steve Lawson, horn, all Marshall University music faculty members. Lunch follows in the friendship hall. Donations are accepted. Directors are Dale Capehart, church director of music, and Solen Dikener, MU professor of cello and double bass.
BLESSINGS: Monsignor Lawrence Luciana, former priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church for nearly 10 years, is being wished birthday blessings Friday, Aug. 30, as he wears the birthday hat. With all his kindness, sense of humor, great wisdom and caring heart, Monsignor continues to minister and assist the community in whatever way he can. Happy birthday, Monsignor Luciana - may you be blessed with another year of fond memories, good health and continued friendships.
DANCE: Light the Night: Dance Against Domestic Violence is hosted by West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Woman's Club of Charleston. A cash bar, hors d'oeuvres, raffle, dance sessions and more are featured. Advance tickets are $15 or $20 on day of event. Visit wvcadv.org.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach provides a free dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes fried chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, fruit salad, homemade cinnamon rolls and beverages.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Pamala Harbour, Kristen Midkiff, Nicole Johnson, Lowell Bodmer with American Syrentics in Haverhill, Ohio, Stephanie Butcher, Austin Lucas, John Seals, Parker Adkins, Sara Cooper, Braeden Booth, Thomas DeJong, Nicole Baumgardner, Stephen Hatten, Jeanie Pickens, Alex McCarty, Jeff Davis, Joe Eddins II, Austin Davis, Jamie Smith, Amy Journell, Lisa Black, Chandler Louden Adams begins the first of the double digits at 10, Michael Rexroad, Tammy Brown, Elaine Lee, Shelley Porter, Jill Turner, Diane Wolfe, Megan Taylor, Savannah Rice, Lisa Williams, David Racer, Tim Stephens, Amy Howat, Jordan Justice, Jim Curry, Will Finley, Eve Smith.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Callie Boley were married in 1971, Willie and Johnna Adkins, Barbara and Stan Maynard.
THURSDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Dee Ashworth, LeAnn Burley, Nancy Force, Debbie Smith Myers, Derek Adkins, David Scott Dunfee, grandson of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, spins the last of the 20s at 29, Jennifer Brown, Caleb Nicely, Breanna Wolfe, Kathy Patrick, Shawna Thomas, Laurel Campbell, Renee Kessinger, Donna Barnhouse, Shanley Crouse, Jerry Sutphin, Jennifer Curry, Marilyn Goetz, Mary Olson, Gail Edwards, Lillian Grose, Jayne Kirk, Becky Meadows, Rex Menear, Joyce Surface, Dave Lavender, Tommy Warf, Eliza Kays, Lorian Smith turns 10.
FRIDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Katelynn Williams, Tosha Adkins, Jerry Sutphin, Philip Alexander, Addison McDearis, Andy Footo, Mary Berry, Jeff Archambault, Henriella Perry, Jo Ellen Willett, David Atkins, Eli Cummings, Matthew Duespohl, Randy Kirk, Emily Stinespring, Carol Sull, Tyler Thompson.
FRIDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Kathy Johnson (1980), Todd and Sara Maynard (2014), Kathi and Kenneth Brown, Wayne and Deloris Rooper, David and Sandy Templeton, Brad and Brittany Cochran.
