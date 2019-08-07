BLOOD: American Red Cross offers a bloodmobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Church in the Valley, Milton.
MILITARY: U.S. Air Force Airman Ethan A. Hayes graduated from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 2019 Rock Hill High School graduate is son of Ira Hayes of Pedro, Ohio.
GIVEAWAY: A school supply giveaway for Fairland School District is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Attendees are asked to bring school supply list. Call Robin Ross, 304-544-3561.
MEMBERS: Four individuals recently became new members at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Welcomed into the congregation were David, Nicole, Bethany and Olivia Spurgeon.
REUNION: A reunion for former Allied Chemical employees is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at South Point Community Center. Call 740-550-0012.
60TH: Rick Meadows leaves the 50s behind to try No. 60 on Friday, Aug. 9. May the first year of a new era bring much happiness, love, good health and fond memories.
ARTS: The August edition of Arts Night Out welcomes artists from Charleston, St. Albans and Thomas from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Heritage Station. First Congregational United Church of Christ hosts a community drum circle. Dinner is also available on the patio.
ATTENDED: Brier Smith, of Huntington, recently attended the weeklong Space Camp at U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. His week was spent training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars.
FEST: Rain or shine, the seventh annual Rails and Ales Craft Beer Festival is from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Harris Riverfront Park. Live music, food, artisan market and more are featured. General admission opens at 5 p.m. Must be 21 to enter.
WATER: "Light Up the Lake, The Barboursville Water Lantern Festival" is conducted from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Barboursville Park. Vendors sell goods and food. Water lanterns are $15 at Barboursville CVB Visitors Center or LightUpTheLakeWV.com or $20 at event and can be decorated any way the buyer wants.
