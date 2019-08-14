POPS: Huntington Symphony Orchestra's Picnic with the Pops continues Saturday, Aug. 17, at Harris Riverfront Park. Guest is Mary Wilson from The Supremes. For tickets, contact 304-781-8343 or www.huntingtonsymphony.org.
DANCE: Friday, Aug. 16, is the 25th anniversary for ballroom dancing by Dick Newman, who hosts a dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Barboursville Community Center. Admission is free.
COUNTRY: Country music is at its best when Deana Carter steps up to sing her super hit, "Strawberry Wine." The CMA award winner kicks off Paramount Arts Center's Kentucky Music Trail Series on Aug. 31. The concert featuring the folksy singer-songwriter with a bit of retro-rock begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, $30 and $35.
DOUBLE: If added together, the number is 128, but separately it sums up to be 64 years each, and that's the age of twin sisters Gerri Shannon Hall and Sandra Shannon Beach as they celebrate the "double" event Wednesday, Aug. 14. May it be a "double" fun day.
ON THE PATIO: The seventh annual Party on the Patio Summer Concert Series sponsored by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District concludes from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Heritage Station. Featured is a "Tribute to Diamond Teeth Mary" with Cincinnati blues artist Noah Witherspoon and Huntington Blues Society. Admission is free.
90: Winona Sayre, of Milton, knocks on the door to No. 90 as she spins the last of the 80s Wednesday, Aug. 14. I met Winona several years ago at a local beauty salon and continued seeing her there until her late husband, Robert, could no longer drive her. May this Milton United Methodist Church Christian have a special "eating of the cake" day filled with surprises, happiness, love, fond memories and good health.
LEVEE: A performance featuring Dillon Carmichael, Charles Wesley Godwin takes place during the 16th annual Live on the Levee from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Haddad Riverfront Park's Schoenbaum Stage. Entry begins at 5 p.m. Food vendors are available. Admission is free.
50th: If Darrell and Kathy White, of Milton, celebrated 47 years of marriage in 2016, then Friday, Aug. 16, is a bigger event as they celebrate 50 years of husband and wife time. Members of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Milton, this wonderful couple is being wished many more years of togetherness, Christian love and happiness.
ANTIQUES: The 67th annual Antiques Show and Sale presented by Pilot Club of Huntington is still going strong. The exquisite antiques and vintage collectibles are available from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center. Tickets are $6 at door or $5 advance. Call 304-674-3655.
MEMORIES: Always a pleasure to remember someone like Marian Bowen, of Huntington. The square dancer for many years and a special friend of mine would be in her early 90s in age Wednesday, Aug. 14. She passed a few years ago, but still remains in the memory of many.
ITALIANO!: Everything Italian is offered during the Italiano! Italian festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 4th Avenue and 7th Street, downtown Huntington. The street festival features food, live entertainment, Italian American heritage and more.
SILVER BELLS: I don't need to hear the song - just the words "Silver Bells" - to remember Jack Hardin as he went through The Herald-Dispatch newsroom where he was a reporter for many years singing that Christmas favorite. Jack also wrote the well-known and well-loved "About Town" for many years before his retirement. Jack, who passed away, would celebrate a birthday Thursday, Aug. 15.
BOOKS: Macy's presents "Hilltop: Books Only" this weekend at Huntington Museum of Art. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Admission is $5 Saturday and free Sunday. Children's books, mysteries, romances, art books and more are offered. Call 304-529-2701.
CHUCKLE: The first time Tom was on a bike with training wheels, his mother shouted, "Step back on the pedals, and the bike will brake!" He nodded but still rode straight into a bush. "Why didn't you push back on the pedals?" she asked, helping him up. "You said if I did, the bike would break," the son said.
