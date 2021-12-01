BAPTISM: Wyatt Smith was recently baptized at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May Wyatt always walk with the Lord.
MISTLETOE: This year’s virtual mistletoe market begins Wednesday, Dec. 1. Bidding closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Items include themed baskets, housewares, local gift certificates and others. Visit https://jlh.betterworld.org/auctions/2021-mistletoe-market-silent-auc-2. Proceeds benefit Junior League of Huntington’s community service initiatives and mission to promote physical and mental wellness for women and children throughout the Tri-State.
PHOTO: Rebecca Kiger, Huntington High School Class of 1989 graduate, has a photo on Time 100, which was taken in Kanawha County. It is titled “You Are My Sunshine.” Rebecca is daughter of Mike Kiger, of Huntington, and Jane Costanzo, of Wheeling. Congratulations, Rebecca, on this accomplishment.
SYMPHONY: The Wind Symphony performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Marshall University’s Smith Music Hall.
REMEMBERING: Only two years — Nov. 27, 2019 — have passed since Joe Allen Keefer, of Huntington, moved to his heavenly mansion at age 90. The retired Mountaineer Gas Co. employee with 41 years’ service and with the U.S. Naval Reserve nine years was like part of my family, always there for whatever the occasion. He was a special longtime friend of my sister, Jeannie Grieco, who worked with him at the gas company. He continues to be missed by family and friends.
BOXING: The 2021 King of the Mountain State Boxing Championship in a single elimination-style tournament begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Mountain Health Arena Convention Center. Heavyweight finalists are Garry Roland, of Huntington, and Matt Adams, of New Lexington, Ohio. Light heavyweight finalists are Tyler Ainscough, of Bethany, West Virginia, and Arthur Brown. Eighteen bouts total including a professional fight with Huntington native Gage Townson, YouTube sensation and Street Beefs owner Chris Willmore and others. Tickets are available at King-of-WV.ticketleap.com.
FRIEND: Erma Coovert, of Barboursville, wasn’t hiding her face during this visit like she did in April when we attended the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater in Ashland. This time she joined hands with the family for a twofold event — Mother’s 90th birthday/card shower and family Thanksgiving dinner. What a blessing this special family friend has become. Always adding a laugh or two and sharing an inspiring and encouraging word or two, this sweet Christian lady continues to be the best there is.
CHRISTMAS MARKET: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center sponsors its Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Ashland facility.
LIGHTING: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District presents the official Christmas lighting from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Ritter Park Fountain Area. Hot chocolate, cookies, crafts, photos and Santa Claus are included. Admission is free. Call 304-696-5954.
PROGRAM: Organized by Hometown Love, a Christmas program takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in Chesapeake’s Village Park. A visit from Santa Claus on a fire truck is featured.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Doug Myers, Jennifer Bradbury, Joy Powers, Trinity Casto, Stan Dixon, Russ Duty, Joe Ratcliff, Ben Richards, Craig Black, Maura Campbell, Anna Kinker, Roger Rash, Gloria Spiller is one over 90 (91), Evan Miller.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremiah and Carla Cruz, David and Bev Kimbler.
