“GLORIA!”: The composition written by Antonio Vivaldi is performed by West Virginia Symphony Chorus with David Castleberry as guest conductor begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Charleston’s Clay Center, Maier Foundation Performance Hall. Tickets are $28.50. Contact 304-342-2113 or umfwv.org.
OFFICER: Gary Murnahan, an Ironton High School graduate in 2019, is the newest officer with Ironton Police Department. After graduation, he joined Ohio National Guard’s 811th Engineering Company and attended Ohio University in Athens studying criminal justice before enrolling at Ohio Police Training Academy in Hocking Hills, where he graduated in 2020. Welcome to the police force and thanks for helping to keep Ironton safe.
“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”: Paramount Players presents three performances of “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley” this weekend at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. The event opens at 7:30 Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 to $25.
61 YEARS: 61 seems to be a lucky number for Earl and Karen Ransbottom as they were married 61 years ago Wednesday, Dec. 14. Earl retired from Nabisco/Kraft and Karen retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. What a blessing to be married that many years and looking forward to many more. Here’s hoping this marriage continues to be filled with love and happiness.
SHOW: Lee Dean brings another Elvis and Sinatra Show to the area Thursday, Dec. 15. It begins at 7 p.m. at The Winchester in Ashland.
MOVIE: Christmas movie night begins Thursday, Dec. 15, at The Venetian, Milton. A meet and greet with the characters in “Elf” and dinner are also available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner includes funnel cake pasta with toppings, ice cream bar and pop tarts and popcorn.
COOL DUDE: Sporting a new haircut, his continued sweet smile and charming personality, Zein Scott Boling turns 7 years old Wednesday, Dec. 14. The first-born son of Zach Boling and Sienna Powell recently showed his intelligence as he made all As but one in his first-grade class. This energetic and brown-eyed boy is also the grandson of Cathy Porter and Chris Boling, my great-great-nephew and big brother to Zander. May his birthday be full of surprises, happiness, love, birthday cake and gifts.
BALLET: “Christmas in Who-Ville The Ballet 2022” by Arts in Action is performed Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at The Theater, Charleston. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 for first 10 rows or $20 for others.
RECIPIENTS: Justin Tackett, Destinee Taylor, Josiah Thacker, Violet Sparks, Isaac Shepard, Makayla Sparks, Edward Smith Jr., Katelyn Sparks, Alexis Thomas, Kylie Lynn Thomas, Amanda Thompson, Tyler Smith, Natalie Tackett, Phillip Stanley, Shaley Marshall, Haven Sparks, Cynthia Spakaka, Alexis Slone, Sabrina Sheridan, Lekaelynn Sparks and Kayla Tennant were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
CARTOON: “A Classic Cartoon Christmas” begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Foundry Theater, Huntington City Hall, second floor, 800 5th Ave. Tickets are $10 or bring toy for free entry. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia’s Huntington area programs, including foster care and Hovah Hall Underwood Childrens Home. Concessions are available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ruth Dolin, Zach Tarter, Chris Jarvis, Major Simms, Ronald P. Tickle, Mary DeMoss, Maria Dorsey, Jim Campbell, Nick Kegley, Andy Peal, Ellie Fisher, Susan Dransfeld, Elizabeth Janae Chapman, better known as “Moonpie” and employee at Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, remains under 30 at 27, Saundra Potter hits the mid-60 mark at 65, Jennie Spoor,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Marvin and Alpha Lively, Kent and Carla Willis (1985).
CHUCKLE: While working for the Social Security Administration, Willis helped an elderly woman — who was no longer married — fill out her claim form. Reading off a question, he asked, “How did your marriage end?” “Just fine,” the woman answered, grinning a little too broadly. “He died.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.