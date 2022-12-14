The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

“GLORIA!”: The composition written by Antonio Vivaldi is performed by West Virginia Symphony Chorus with David Castleberry as guest conductor begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Charleston’s Clay Center, Maier Foundation Performance Hall. Tickets are $28.50. Contact 304-342-2113 or umfwv.org.

OFFICER: Gary Murnahan, an Ironton High School graduate in 2019, is the newest officer with Ironton Police Department. After graduation, he joined Ohio National Guard’s 811th Engineering Company and attended Ohio University in Athens studying criminal justice before enrolling at Ohio Police Training Academy in Hocking Hills, where he graduated in 2020. Welcome to the police force and thanks for helping to keep Ironton safe.

