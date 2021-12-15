“JOY TO THE WORLD”: Bob Thompson’s Joy to the World begins at 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 16-17, at Charleston’s Cultural Center. Kim Nalley, jazz vocalist, and Christian Howes, jazz violinist, are featured. Tickets are $30.
LISTED: Two Cabell County residents were among more than 1,000 students honored for academic achievement for the fall semester at Fairmont State University. Being named to the dean’s list were Charles Curry and Abigail Harvath. To make this list, full-time students must earn a 3.4 or better grade point average.
MUSICAL: Paramount Players performs “Christmas Story: The Musical” Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $15 to $25.
73?: For the life of me, I can’t figure out how Betty L. Leadman of Milton can have a daughter turning 73 years young. But if she says so, I’ll believe it. Karen W. Jennings is being wished a happy one with all the fixings and greetings for many more.
HONORED: Matt Stapleton is a “Rising Star” in the lawyer’s world. The car wreck and injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington was recently chosen by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers as a 2022 “Rising Star” for general plaintiff’s personal injury law in West Virginia. And, fewer than 3% of lawyers are selected to the list. Matt graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and West Virginia University College of Law.
TRIBUTE: The second performance in the Theater Series presented by Goodwill Industries of Kanawha County Inc. begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Charleston’s Theater. Rocky Mountain High Experience John Denver Christmas tribute starring Rick Schuler costs $60.
TOUR: Render the Hearts Christmas Tour, along with Profound Revival, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Foundry Theater, 800 5th Ave. Tickets are $10 to $15.
NAMED: Sell, sell, sell your socks off ... 12 of the 13 months Ryan Evans has been a salesperson for Goldy Auto, he has received the Salesperson of the Month Award. November was no different. The Proctorville, Ohio, resident graduated from Fairland High School in 2009 and attended Marshall University. He and wife, Kayla, have four children.
FAIR: The Village Market Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the open-air courtyard of Village Antique Mall, 610 14th St. W.
BABY: Congratulations to Kayee Marie Beltz and Kohl Nichols on the birth of their first child, Kody Alan Nichols, born Nov. 2. He arrived at 7 pounds and 20 inches long. He is the first grandchild of Kelley Journell Beltz and first great-grandchild for Gene and Patty Journell. Kayee, great-niece to Carolyn Byrd Williamson, named the baby boy Alan after Carolyn’s husband, who passed away Oct. 8, 2020.
EXHIBIT: Holiday trees decorated with ornaments created by regional artists are exhibited through Jan. 2, 2022, at Huntington Museum of Art. The “Manpower Presents Art on a Limb” exhibit features artists in Huntington Calligraphers’ Guild, Tri-Area Needle Arts, West Virginia Bead Society and Western Weavers Guild of West Virginia Basketmakers Association. The Palette Tree in Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall at HMA features individual artist palettes featuring works of Paula Clendenin, the late Charles Jupiter Hamilton, the late Chuck Ripper, Lee Ann Blevins and others.
