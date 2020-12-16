NOMINEES: Four local high school students were among 45 West Virginians from 16 counties nominated by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. They include Austin James Dempsey of Huntington High; Jonathan Christopher Howat and Danielle Marie Quijano, both of Hurricane High; and Jackson Payne Shouldis of Cabell Midland High. Sen. Manchin is providing letters of recommendation to students wanting to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy or who are seeking Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarships. Final admission to the U.S. Service Academies is determined by respective Academy. Students offered admission are announced individually in the coming months.
TASTING: An afternoon of wine, cheese and light desserts is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. Wines are from Paso Robles, California, with Justin Baldwin, wine maker. The cost is $47. The event is open to ages 21 and older.
SERVANT: A longtime resident of the local area of Milton and Lesage, former pastor and encourager from WEMM-FM 107.8’s “Songs in the Night” each Saturday night, Jim Franklin currently resides down south with his lovely bride of many years, Phyllis. During his 92 years of life as he celebrates his 92nd birthday Friday, Dec. 18, he has sown the right seeds of God’s word, been a teacher, mentor and shepherd, leading many into the fold. May God give you the power, courage, knowledge and wisdom to continue to spread his words to all mankind.
SANTA: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District brings Santa back to Huntington for “Snow Globe Santa” creative socially distanced photos from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at St. Cloud Commons. Guests receive a take-home Christmas ornament craft while supplies last. Contact lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
SHOW: A free, COVID-19-friendly Christmas synchronized music/light show is from 6 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 6 at Wayne United Methodist Church. Guests park in the church parking lot and stay in their vehicles. They tune radios to 95.1 and enjoy the music while watching the show featuring more than 10,000 lights. Hand-constructed scenes also tell visual stories to correspond with the music. A Christmas Eve presentation with a live speaker, different music/lights and a 20-foot video screen begins at 7 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lois Rimmer spins the last of the 80s at 89, Lola Casey, Nancy Echols, Gary Cooper, Matthew Mondlak, Ryan McGuffin, Luke Vanover, Jessica Baisden, Connie Woodard, Kimberly Davidson, Kelli Floyd, Emerson Gibson, Cole Jackson, Boyce Jarrett, Dan Johnson, Ryan Riedel, Dan Salamie, Fred Way, Jennifer Ewanus.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tim Haney, Toni Madden, David Watkins, Arick Nicks, Bill Harvey, Patty Mott, Louie Martin, Matt Shideler, Brency Sturm Huffman, Ethan Copeland, Linnet McCann, Justin Williams, Cody Allen Shafer begins the sixth year of the teens at 18, Paige Cruz, Tyler Cummings, Kelsey Plybon, Chris Sanders, Bob Sparks, Pat Mott, Robert Wilmink.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Linda Null of Proctorville, Ohio, readers of this column, celebrate 49 blessed years, Mr. and Mrs. Gerry Holley, Mike and Kenessa Thompson, Jim and Amy Reiter.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Dawson, Megan Price, Jack Welch, Molly Sergent, Brooks Anderson, Zakary Kidd hits the double digits at 10, Bethany Caton, Kegan Marshall and Kasey Allen McComas, twin brothers, near the end of the teens at 18, Jessica Haas, Meranda Woodard, Candace Butcher, Christie Ayoub, Lori Halstead, Nick Setran, Clara Williams, Penny Saylor, Teresa Giles, Nathanial Clay, Natalie Sheils, Heidy Taylor.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Charlotte Crandall, Harvey and Peggy Morrison, Suzanne and Lee Oxley.
CHUCKLE: Two women were drinking coffee and talking about their children. One said, “Well, my daughter thinks I’m the worst snoop in the world.” The other answered, “How do you know that?” The first one responded, “That’s what she wrote in her diary yesterday.”