MEET: Compassionate Friends, Tri-State Chapter 2309, Grief Support Group for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild, meets via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Call Kathy Spence, 304-751-6849, for instructions.
OVER 90: In fact, she turns 93 years “young” Wednesday, Dec. 2 Happy birthday greetings to Hattie Ernestine Hayes of Proctorville, Ohio. May this sweet lady enjoy one of the best ever with many to follow.
LIGHTS AND MORE: Life-sized Nativity, Christmas movies/clips on movie screens, 65-foot lights only Christmas tree and light displays are featured in a mile-long drive-thru event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 3-6, at YMCA Kennedy Center, Ohio River Road. Presented by Mountain Health Network and WSAZ NewsChannel 3, the cost is a minimum $10 donation per car. Proceeds benefit YMCA of Huntington’s Youth and Senior Programs.
BIRTH: A new baby boy was born Oct. 6 into the family of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. Logan Lee Beckett was born to Zachary and Erika Beckett. He is grandson of Marty and LeeAnn Beckett and great-grandson of Pat Grass. Congratulations on this bundle of boy.
VILLAGE: Heritage Farm and Museum offers its Appalachian Christmas Village from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 4-5, and Dec. 11-12. Tickets are available online only due to COVID-19 safety reasons. Admission is $12.
BALLET: “The Nutcracker featuring The Ashland Youth Ballet” begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $18/$20.
NAMED: Three Huntingtonians and one Kenova resident were among 225 students named to President’s list for the spring semester at Ashland Community and Technical College. Huntington residents include Jacob Stephen Cummins, Joseph Robert Hay and Jack Darren Pruitt. Anna Clay is from Kenova. To be eligible for the list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average and complete at least 12 semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above.
IN MEMORY: Karen S. Holland Lemaster of Kenova lost her husband, Ben, originally from Louisa, Kentucky, 11 years ago on Dec. 4. He was a wonderful Christian man and read the Bible daily, as he did the community news column and chuckles, which made him laugh. He continues to be loved and missed by family and friends.
SERVICE: The 21st annual Remembrance Service begins at noon Friday, Dec. 4, via Hall Funeral Home and Crematory website, Proctorville, Ohio. The online service is available through December. Visit www.ehallfuneralhome.com or Hall Funeral Home Facebook page.
TWO-IN-ONE: Jennifer Ball enjoys a two-in-one Wednesday, Dec. 2. She has a birthday and celebrates a wedding anniversary with husband, Mark, the same day. May this double event be blessed, enjoyable and fun.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betsy Stewart, Ashley Hardin, Tina Smith, Rebecca Francke, Bob Adams, Eleanore Beckett, Barbara Clark, Zack Heaberlin, Mike Wheeler, Bobby Jackson, Martha Deel, Brad Stewart.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tracey and Danielle West (2016).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lauren Scott Webber is 17, Patty Dacci nears the mid-60s at 64, Robert Thompson, Emily Garren, Randy Turley with Tic Toc Tire crosses over to 61, Kenessa Thompson, Reid Frye, Silas Jordan, Trena Wise, Katelyn Mann, Tim Edin, Tonid Hedrick, Alvie Qualls.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Red Dawson, Katina Simms, Jennifer Holley, Ed Clark of Lesage, Shannon Large, Linda Boshell, Joan West, Haley Ward is 26, Mei Khuw, Robert Lewis, Gina Craddock, Sandy Finley, Jennifer Niemann, Paulette Charles, Paul Loftus, Rick Neely.
CHUCKLE: A fourth-grader celebrated his birthday on crutches so he couldn’t carry the cupcakes into school without help. His mother asked his sixth-grade brother, Noah, to help carry them in. “I could,” he said, “but I’d prefer not to.” Spotting a teaching moment, the dad asked Noah, “What would Jesus do?” Noah answered, “Jesus would heal him so he could carry his own cupcakes.”