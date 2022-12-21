The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DINNER: A community Christmas celebration begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grace Gospel Church, 1111 Adams Ave. The first 300 families receive a box containing their Christmas dinner after the program. These boxed meals include a ham and all the side items to feed a family of four to five.

LISTED: Charles Curry of Cabell County was one of more than 1,000 students honored for academic achievement at Fairmont State University for the fall semester. To be recognized for this distinction, full-time students must earn a 3.4 or better grade point average.

