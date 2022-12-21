DINNER: A community Christmas celebration begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grace Gospel Church, 1111 Adams Ave. The first 300 families receive a box containing their Christmas dinner after the program. These boxed meals include a ham and all the side items to feed a family of four to five.
LISTED: Charles Curry of Cabell County was one of more than 1,000 students honored for academic achievement at Fairmont State University for the fall semester. To be recognized for this distinction, full-time students must earn a 3.4 or better grade point average.
SHOW: Michael Valentine and many talented friends present The Good Time Christmas Carol at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Foundry Theater, Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, second floor. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.50. Proceeds benefit WSAZ Children’s Charities.
NURSES: Students from Ohio University Southern recently receiving a degree in nursing were recognized at the recent pinning ceremony. Associate in Nursing degree candidates from Ohio included Raegan Bevans, Terri Chandler and Cathy Morris, all of Chesapeake; Erika Blair of Wheelersburg; Erica Blankenship and Chasity Smith, both of Ironton; Savannah Fields of Kitts Hill; and Jocelyn Weber of Proctorville. Kentuckians with degrees included Austin Bressler of Wurtland; Alex Claar, James Frye, Ariel Hampton, Jordan Meeks and Jada Miller, all of Ashland; Brayden Kouns of Flatwoods; Whitney Lute of Raceland; Madison Preston of Louisa; Hayley Ross of Russell; and Rodney Vance of Greenup.
SERVICES: A Christmas Eve candlelight worship service begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Music begins at 7 p.m.
BERRIES: What a pleasure to start the day with the unexpected arrival of a precious long-time friend. And not because she was holding her famous homemade blueberry cake, although it was “out of this world.” Marcena Turley of West Hamlin has always been one of the top “berries” in my family’s berry patch of friends, and we truly appreciate her friendship, love, visits ... and cakes.
FAMILY: A Christmas family service begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at New Baptist Church. No child care is provided.
CARING: Stephanie Maynard, nurse practitioner with Valley Health, demonstrated knowledge, a great bedside manner and concern for my mother during her recent walk-in visit. After a few days, she even called to see how mother was doing. Thanks for being such a wonderful, caring medical personnel.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Rappold, former co-worker at The Herald-Dispatch, Jackson Tate Bruce, Tess Baker, Gene Brown, Marcia Anderson, Marvin Staton, Henry Beasley, Becky Clarkson, Chris Eid, Joyce Ray, Marie Archambault, Wanda Cummings, Payton Conley, Carlton Beth, Erin Wilson, Brooklynn Lea Ash is 24, James Dunfee, Caleb Morgan, Conner Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Frank and Hilda Mynes, Jim and Jenny Benson celebrate number 60.
CHUCKLE: An employee looked at his paycheck and found he had been overpaid, but he failed to report the error. The next week, the accountant, correcting the error, deducted the same amount from the employee’s pay. The employee noticed the error again, but this time complained. When asked by the accountant why he had not complained last week, the employee responded, “I can overlook one error, but when it happens two times in a row, it’s time to complain!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
