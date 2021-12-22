DIRECTOR: United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. recently hired Meg Keller as director of communications. The recent Marshall University graduate was a soldier in West Virginia Army National Guard, where she also served as a public affairs specialist.
SERVICE: A Christmas Eve worship service begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church.
GRADUATES: Eleven Ohio residents received associate degrees in nursing during the recent pinning ceremony at Ohio University Southern. They are Morgan Hopper, Alyssia Rowe and Tanner Wilson, Ironton; Julie Mootz, Kitts Hill; Maddy Kuhn, Lucasville; Zeke Ramey, Proctorville; Charlee Duncan, Reece Duncan and Valerie McCarty, South Point; Leah Sayre, Thurman; and Maddy Evans, Wheelersburg.
LISTED: Anya Miller, a Milton resident, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. The full-time student was recognized for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
MASSES: A Vigil Mass begins at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Another Mass is available at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
CARDS: 59 birthday cards from the surrounding area, as well as California, Nebraska, Tennessee and Illinois, were received for the 90th birthday celebration of my mother, Retha Nada Lucas, in early November. She was thrilled and shed many tears — and continues to do so as she frequently sees them — over the message and handwritten encouraging words. After a brief illness the week before, she was greeted by a longtime friend, Erma Coovert, and all family members except one. Thanks, friends, for making her day special.
SERVICE: A Christmas Eve service begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at River Cities Community Church, U.S. 60 East.
WELCOMED: Steve and Stacy Morrison were welcomed into Kenova United Methodist Church by transferring their membership and joining the family Dec. 19. May they continue their walk with him.
CANDLELIGHT: A Christmas Eve candlelight service begins at 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Christ Temple Church.
APPOINTED: Dr. Karen McComas was recently appointed as interim assistant to the provost at Marshall University, where she received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in speech pathology and audiology in 1978 and completed a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction in 2011. Dr. McComas replaces Dr. Sherri Smith, who is retiring Jan. 3, 2022. Once Dr. Smith retires, Dr. McComas steps into the role of interim associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs until the position is filled through a national search during spring 2022. Before being executive director of the Center for Teaching and Learning in 2012, Dr. McComas was its assistant director two years and was director of the Writing Across the Curriculum Program from 2000-06. Congratulations, Dr. McComas, and best wishes in this new role.
STUDENTS: Thirteen Barboursville Middle School students were selected as students of the month for December. They are Azara Knight, Owen Zhang, Logan Harris, David Kincaid, Maggie Hayes, Phillip Robson, Ethan Copley, Alexandria Hedrick, Dannilynn Kendrick, Ava Roy, Kennedy Fisher, Charles Morrison and Audrea Watts. Congratulations on this achievement. Keep up the good work.
WORSHIP: A Christmas Eve worship service featuring the three C’s — carols, candlelighting and communion — begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, Barboursville.
EVENTS: Tickets for Queen of Hearts on Thursday, Dec. 23, at American Legion Post 177 in Barboursville must be purchased by 8:20 p.m. North Entertainment presents music at 7:30 p.m. Membership, 50/50 and Queen of Hearts drawing follows at 8:30 p.m. Non-members must sign in. Due to the holidays, the kitchen is closed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Click, Nancy Moss, Samuel Burch, Denise Clegg, Christine Anderson, Jimmy Dunkum, John “Bobbie” Dickerson, Riley Ibanez, Lynn Mayfield, Patricia Young is still young at 74, Terri Baily, Harold Brown, Shawn Givner, Donna Jones, Karen Pauley, Stephanie Long, Pam McCoy, Kenzie Fannin, Mel Cummings IV, Patty Forst.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Aaron and Ashlee Gallion, Jack and Sue Nichols.
CHUCKLE: Two neighbors had a spat, and they decided to take their argument for arbitration. Both women appeared in front of the mediator, who looked at them and said, “OK, I understand there’s a problem. Let’s hear from the oldest person first.” Neither had anything to say, and the session ended.