SERVICE: Christmas in the Parking Lot service begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. The traditional Christmas Eve worship service features communion and singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight.
45TH: Dr. Kathy O’Hanlon, award-winning physician and clerkship director with Marshall Family Medicine since 1989 with many talents and celebrating a birthday Dec. 19, is honored with another celebration Wednesday, Dec. 23, as it is the 45th wedding anniversary with husband, Dan. “Whistling Dan” also wears many hats … that of a farmer, fiddle player, chess champion, beekeeper, wine connoisseur, to name a few. He also served as professor and chairman of Marshall University Criminal Justice Department and retired as a Cabell County Circuit Judge after 25 years. May this wonderful couple be blessed with continued happiness, love, fond memories and good health, with many more to follow. Keep reading the chuckles.
SERVICE: A Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Westmoreland Baptist Church. There is no Wednesday evening service Dec. 23.
CANDLELIGHT: A candlelight Christmas Eve service begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. Darrell Buttram, pastor of Tenth Avenue Church of God, speaks. Masks are required and social distancing is observed.
PRE-RECORDED: A pre-recorded family Christmas Eve service is posted on the website and Facebook page of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. No in-person service is available. However, if local COVID-19 cases don’t rise, the traditional Christmas Eve communion service begins at 9 p.m. Wearing masks and social distancing are required. Individually wrapped communion wafer/cups may be picked up upon entrance to the sanctuary. The service is also livestreamed. If you plan to attend, notify the church.
CAROLS: A Christmas Eve service begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Barboursville’s First United Methodist Church via Facebook. Carols by candlelight begin at 11 p.m. in front of the church steps.
CLOSER: Every year means one year closer to age 40 for Brett Hart, youngest son of Gena Hart. He was a Christmas Eve baby born 38 years ago (Dec. 24, 1982), which makes him 38 on Thursday, Dec. 24. May this young man be blessed as much as he has been a blessing to so many.
ONLINE: Huntington’s First United Methodist Church offers Christmas Eve online services at 5 and 11 p.m. Open prayer time is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary, 1124 5th Ave.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Rutherford, Dustin Dean, Cora Faye McLean, Desmond Michael McLean, Linda Eddins, Katherine Reid, Vivian Yoost, August Cooke IX, Lenda Burns, Roy Maynor leaves the 80s behind for No. 90, Noah Kirk, Hunter Jackson, Robin Yearout, Carol Hayes, Joe Sullivan, Scott Tagg, Carol Hayes, Ruth Morris, Janet Jarrell, Rodney Ashworth, Frasier Nash.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Curtis and Mia Ferguson.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Megan I. Hanshaw, Loretta Covington, Carlie Ryan Kazee, Mary Arigan, Lance Moore, Emma Becker, Jona Morrison, Danny Frost, Stacey Holley, Brandon Porter, Angela Cory, Benda Carman, Mary Arigan, Anita Prelaz, Dr. Henry Driscoll.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John Bayliss and Susan McCracken, Tom and Linda Plumley, Cam and Mary Brown.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Spurgeon, Ralph Lawhon, Bill Budden, Nancy Dean, Austin Budd, Dorothy Turner-Lacy, Linda Waddell with The Herald-Dispatch, Mickey Johnson, former Herald-Dispatch employee, Kim Herman, Maxine Kessler, Richard Adkins, Terry Wooten, Braelyn Scarberry, Melissa Radcliffe, Rebecca Hampton, Katelyn Hannan, Nathan Myers, Jade Wallace, Amy Byrd Maynard, Kevin Dillon, now a Huntington resident.
CHUCKLE: The late-night guest at the friend’s house said, “Well, good night. I hope I have not kept you up too late.” The yawning host said, “Not at all. We would have been getting up soon anyway.”