TEENS: A “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by West Virginia University Extension Service, continues each Thursday in January and February at Barboursville Public Library. The class teaches cooking skills at 4 p.m. Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Registration is required before the week of class. Call 304-736-4621.
SPEAKER: Toni Gorrell, 2022 Gilder Lehrman Kentucky History Teacher of the Year, spoke on “The Boston Tea Party,” which took place Dec. 26, 1773, at the Poage Chapter DAR December meeting. She teaches American history at East Carter Middle School. Poage Chapter Regent is Cheryl Spriggs.
GOSPEL: Gospel Harmony Boys commemorate their 70th anniversary with a concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Cross Lanes Baptist Church, 102 Knollwood Drive.
NAMED: Lana Smith of Ironton has been named to the President’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, for the fall semester. To be recognized for this distinction, students must earn a term grade point average of 3.90 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
TOP: Logan Jordan, Cabell Midland High School senior and daughter of Todd and Amy Jordan, was one of four top students recognized as November students of the month by Barboursville Rotary Club. Other November honorees included Quinnlyn Ballengee, junior and daughter of Dewey and Leslie Ballengee of Huntington; Winnie Bird, sophomore, daughter of Steve Bird of Barboursville and Melissa Bird of Huntington; and Hezekiah Riazi, freshman, son of Adam Riazi and Christina Scarberry, also of Huntington. December selections included Chloe Irwin, senior, daughter of Kevin and Stacy Irwin of Milton; Macey Norris, junior, daughter of Mark and Rachel Norris of Glenwood; Landon Jarrell, sophomore, son of Brent Jarrell and Kim Jarrell, both of Huntington; and Brody Hammers, freshman, son of Corky and Buffy Hammers of Barboursville. Congratulations to these students on a job well done.
LOSS: Nine days after her 76th birthday, Norma Gwen Vinson of Huntington died after a long bout of illness. Norma was the mother of two sons, Michael and Brian Vinson; one daughter-in-law, Amanda Vinson; and three grandchildren, Noah, Caleb and Whitney Houston. She was also a retired cook with Wayne County School System. I had known Norma for at least 50 years and was always as loving and sweet as the first day I met her. May her sons and other family members know they are being thought about and that God’s comfort will ease their pain during this time of grief.
MAYOR: The Village of Chesapeake has a new mayor — the third one in less than three years — after Nate Ittig resigned. Drew Griffin, serving as mayor pro tempore, is the new mayor.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Balch, Nancy White, pastor at Milton and Bethesda United Methodist Church, Zenaida Prichard, Greg Jarrell, Jordan Nash, Kent Blair, Rosemary Cook, Debbie Pauley, Brenda Tanner, Jolie Eddins, Tammy Gibson, Jimmie Barker is one away from the big 6-0 (59), Aviary Johnson hits the double-digit number at 10, Scout Elizabeth Stines is a tween at 12, Madison Grant turns 23, Jennifer Flowers Nance, Phil Jackson, Kathy Chappell, Angela Hayes, Robert Turner, Stephanie Leach.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chuck Andrus and Klara Kovacs, Joe and Tia Daulton, Ken and Sharon Ambrose.
CHUCKLE: A friend drove Helen to see some people living about 50 miles away. They had a nice visit, but when it was time to leave, they discovered the keys were locked in the car. None knew what to do, so Helen had to call her husband, who had a spare key. Understandably, he was quite annoyed. A few minutes later, Helen decided to try the back doors of the car. Sure enough, one was unlocked. Her friend rushed back into the house, hoping to reach the husband before he left, but it was too late. “Wait till he sees this!” the friend said, “He’ll be more than upset. What are you going to do?” “What any red-blooded American wife would do,” Helen replied, grinning. Then she walked out to the car, opened the back door, pushed down the lock button, and slammed the door shut!
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or bklucas53@aol.com.
