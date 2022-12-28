The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TEENS: A “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by West Virginia University Extension Service, continues each Thursday in January and February at Barboursville Public Library. The class teaches cooking skills at 4 p.m. Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Registration is required before the week of class. Call 304-736-4621.

SPEAKER: Toni Gorrell, 2022 Gilder Lehrman Kentucky History Teacher of the Year, spoke on “The Boston Tea Party,” which took place Dec. 26, 1773, at the Poage Chapter DAR December meeting. She teaches American history at East Carter Middle School. Poage Chapter Regent is Cheryl Spriggs.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or bklucas53@aol.com.

