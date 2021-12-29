MOTOCROSS: Tri-State ArenaCross returns to Huntington in February. On Friday-Saturday, Feb. 11-12, the competition takes place at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets for a one-day pass are $31; $21 children and $28.40 military members. Two-day passes are $47; $35 children. Seats are all general admission. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
AWARD: JP Hockenberry was one of nine members of Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department to be presented with an award for his years of service. He has been with the department for 35 years.
BALL: BravoLive DJ hosts the New Year’s Eve masquerade ball from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Delta Hotels Huntington Mall, Barboursville. A ball drop countdown and champagne toast are offered at midnight. Formal/semi-formal dress attire is recommended. The cost is $45 singles and $75 couples. Tickets are available online.
NAMED: Hattie Pilcher of Huntington was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia. To be eligible for this list, full-time students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.6 to less than 4.0.
WINNERS: “Silent Night,” Christmas tree designed by Kim Chambers and Stephanie Willis and sponsored by Mountain Health Network, won first place in the Judges’ Choice category of the 2021 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market sponsored by Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Second-place winner in the Judges’ Choice category went to “Have Yourself a Beachy Christmas,” designed by Julie Kriebel, Jenica Langdon and Francie McCormic, and sponsored by Engines Inc. “The Carolers,” designed by Debbie Ramey and sponsored by Glockner South Point Ford, was third-place winner in the Judges’ Choice category.
CELEBRATION: Imagination Station, 709 3rd Ave., offers a New Year’s celebration with snacks, activities and the indoor playground from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Children ages 9 and younger are permitted on playground equipment. The cost is $15 plus tax per child. Deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, Dec. 29, by visiting www.imaginationstationwv.com.
SELECTED: Bryan Cummings, employee of CAMC Foundation for more than 10 years, has been chosen as its new president, replacing Gail Pitchford, who retired Sept. 30. In his tenure with the foundation, Bryan has served in various capacities and is a seasoned fundraiser.
COUNTDOWN: Lightning Entertainment presents New Year’s Eve Countdown Jam featuring Kind Thieves and Berth at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Alban Arts Center, St. Albans. Tim Hoover is DJ. Tickets are $20, available at https://tinyurl.com/TKTNYE.
60th: Cathy Leichner, loyal and dedicated cytology/histology supervisor at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland 35 years, leaves the 50s behind for number 60 to be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 29. The beautiful woman inside and out is a joy for daughter, Gabbie Comfort, and son, Chase Marcum, who help with the birthday celebration, along with husband, Fritz Leichner Jr. Cathy enjoys pickleball, cooking and caring for family, but Wednesday is a day someone will cook and care for her, but maybe a game of pickleball can be worked in. Hope it’s a super event, Cathy.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Becky Brogan, Mary Beth Stewart, Emery Anuszkiewicz, Jack Blackman, Lisa Dunkum, Austin Cole, Fred Abraham, Keith Harrison, Rodney Johnson hits the mid-60 mark at 65, Lisa Artis, Margie Collins, Tara Barbera, Ann Schurman, William “Will” Johnson, Amy Lorenz, Carrie Pinkerton, Jessica Sandy, Louise Miller, Patty Chapman, Roger Cole, Keith Harrison Tom Sauvageot, Jan Williams, Sallie Sturm, Connie Breece, Rebecca Dingus.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Jill Turner, Ed and Linda Ore, Alan and Ramona Zimmerman, Becky and Mace Sturm, Rick and Darlene Mullins celebrate number 43, Walter and Marion Sansom celebrate number 25, Allan Chamberlain and Shauna Lively.
CHUCKLE: A tourist in Maine paid an emergency visit to a vet’s office when his dog got the short end of a brawl with a porcupine. After the dog was de-quilled, the man went to pay, but was shocked when the receptionist handed him a bill for $450. “Four hundred and fifty dollars!” he shouted indignantly. “What do you Mainers do in the wintertime when all the tourists are gone?” “Raise porcupines,” said the receptionist, as she took his check.