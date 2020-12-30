60TH: 60 years ago, William “Henry” and Francis Smith, of Barboursville, were married. Thursday, Dec. 31, a celebration for those 60 years is recognized. Their children are wishing their wonderful parents a happy one, as well as others knowing and loving them.
STUDENTS: Two Hurricane, West Virginia, residents were among more than 509 students at Berea College named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. Owen Hayes and Reagan Schultz achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a courseload equivalent to 16 semester hours.
WISHES: Karl Turner, terrific uncle of Cindy Jeffords and a reader of this column, celebrates a birthday Thursday, Dec. 31. Here’s hoping he enjoys seeing his name printed in the list and that he will be blessed with surprises, fun, love and family.
BLOOD: American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at First Church of the Nazarene, 251 Powell Drive, Jackson, Ohio, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Minford United Methodist Church, 510 East St., Minford, Ohio. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, donations are accepted at A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington. Contact RedCrossBlood.org or 800-733-2767.
PROMOTED: Matthew Tyler McGraw, member of Ironton Police Department since September 2019, was recently promoted to sergeant. In law enforcement for seven years, he served five of them with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. He earned an associate and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
NAMED: Three local residents were named to the honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Mississippi, Oxford. They are Alexandra Nicole Childers and Hattie Elizabeth Sergent, both of Milton, and Amy Anastasia Jones-Burdick, of Huntington. To be eligible for this designation, students must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
PASTOR: Greg Lunsford, pastor at Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, celebrates another birthday Wednesday, Dec. 30. May this servant of the Lord be filled with the mighty spirit and be given needed strength, health, words and inspiration to continue.
GREETINGS: Birthday wishes are being sent to a special young man turning 63 years young Thursday, Dec. 31. Steve Sansom, formerly of Salt Rock and son of the late Truman and Margaret Sansom, was a neighbor of my family and longtime friend of my sister, Jeannie Grieco. What a way to end any year with birthday cake/dinner, New Year’s greetings and wishes for many more celebrations.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Molly Jenkins, Aidan Broce, Arianna Broce, Steve Ball, Deidre Farley, Greg Widener, Eddie Ellison, Ashley Laton, Keith Smith, Xavier Cory, Courtney Dilcher, Kevin Blake, Michelle Morgan, Brenda Warren, Betty Fleckenstein, Carson Blower, Irma Shy, Sharon Weaver, Nancy Bockway, Barbara McKay, Cassie Mann, Abigail Steele.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Charles and Brianna Davis (2017), Jackie and Nadine Hobbs celebrate No. 62, Jim and Nancy McSweeney, Brad and Connie Stewart, Josiah and Ashley Wise.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ginger Lynn Plumley, Tina Clapper, Hank Dial, Mickey Holley, Annette Cartwright, Mark Kessinger, Rita Given, Andrea Houston, Becky Lilly, Marv Jones, Joan Rohde, Dr. Nick Chongswatdi, Jeff Smith, Sarah Ramey, Judy Dean, Chuck Woods turns 62, Kayla Jo Byrd is seven into the 20s (27), Wilma Joyce of Proctorville, Ohio, Charlie Racer.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mac and Kim Lewis, Scott and Jan Ramey, Lyle and Debbie Henderson, Howard and Sandy Pullin, Lou and Ken Morris, Chris and Kerry Fizer celebrate No. 5, the Rev. Fred and Pat McCarty.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Audrey Adel Young is 5, Chloe Elyse Maybin is two into the teens at 14, Brittney Nicole Scarberry is two from end of the teens at 18, Chris Hale, Everetta Boyd, Tamara Johnson, Robert Buckovan.
CHUCKLE: Derek’s New Year’s Eve party was an annual occurrence with numerous guests arriving. During the evening, a man knocked on the door, was greeted heartily although no one knew who he was, and was led to where the drinks were, in the kitchen. He sat there happily, chatting away, for a couple hours before a strange light dawned on his face. “You know,” he confided to Derek, “I wasn’t even invited to this party. I just came over to tell you that some of your guests’ cars are blocking my drive.” He continued, “My wife’s been sitting out in the car waiting for me to get them moved so that we can go out.”