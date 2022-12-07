DINNER: Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, directed by Ed Harkless, presents the 29th annual Collegium Musicum Christmas Madrigal Dinner and performance Friday-Saturday, Dec 9-10, at the Ona school. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, available from members or Booster parents or by calling 304-743-7400, ext. 7420.
“THE NUTCRACKER”: The Charleston Ballet and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra present the classic Christmas Story Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Ticket prices begin at $24 or $12 children. Visit tickets.theclaycenter.org or call 304-561-3570.
BAPTIZED: Haydin Carter was baptized Nov. 13 at Baptist Temple. May this individual keep working for the Lord and helping win souls into God’s kingdom.
SERVICE: Hope During the Holidays, annual candlelight memorial service honoring loved ones, is offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio.
RETURN: Henning Vauth, music director at St. Paul Lutheran Church returned earlier this month from Medellin, where he attended a piano festival at EAFIT University in Colombia. Welcome home, Henning.
FESTIVAL: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church presents the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the sanctuary, 5th Avenue and 10th Street. The festival features the sanctuary and handbell choirs, a Brass Quintet and String Quartet from Marshall University, Huntington East Middle School Honor choir and West Hamlin Elementary ensemble. Admission is free; however, a freewill offering is received.
TROOPER: Michael Martin, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper since 2015, was recently chosen as Trooper of the Year for the Ironton Post in recognition for his outstanding service. The Minford High School graduate served in U.S. Army from 2010 through 2015 and deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom. After becoming a trooper in 2015, he was assigned to the Lebanon Post until his transfer to the Ironton post in 2017. Trooper Martin is in the running for the District Trooper of the Year Award.
MEETING: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets for its end-of-year Christmas celebration and covered-dish dinner for members at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the clubhouse. Devotion is by Debra Ward. Pledge leader is Georgie Johnson. Hostess committee includes Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker, co-chairs. Members are requested to bring items to place in Christmas gift bags for senior citizens. Call Beverly, president, 304-429-2108.
THREE: Lee Dean brings his Elvis and Sinatra show to three area locations Thursday, Dec. 8. At noon, he performs at Barboursville Senior Center; 4:30 p.m., it’s on to Woodlands Memory Care; and 6 p.m., Woodlands Retirement Community.
FIRST: Studio 301 of Chesapeake, Ohio, presents its first production of the Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker,” Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, in Foundry Theater, Huntington City Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, available at door or http://www.studio301dance.com, are $30 or $20 children.
MARKET: A Second Saturday Market — Holiday Edition is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Heritage Station. Market vendors set inside the community room of the Visitors Center.
BALLET: True Impact Performing Arts hosts its seventh annual Christmas in Narnia ballet production at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $22 per seat; however, ages 3 and younger may sit on a lap for free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kenneth Gainer, Kim Roble, Dee Mount, Tressa Pennington, Leah O’Roark, Elizabeth Sergent, Don Money, Ramona Zimmerman, Helen Mazur, Irmgard Ross, Jefanna Hotchkiss, Patty Almeida, Ann Blake, Eleanor Stripping, Taylor Nicole Smith turns 24, Roger Hinchman, Katelyn Brooke Whitt, Lauren Michelle Johnson becomes 26, Ellen Bowie, Michele Myers, Steve Powers, Kaven Ransom.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kyle and Jo Ann Cook celebrate number 65, Gene and Traci Brown.
CHUCKLE: When Anna’s daughters were little, she always told them around Christmas that this is Jesus’ birthday and he only received three things so do not be disappointed in what lies under the tree. When it came time for worship on Christmas morning, she asked the children what they thought Jesus would think of Santa and all the hype. Would he ask Santa a question? The youngest daughter replied, “I think Jesus would ask how come I only got three things, and none were toys?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
