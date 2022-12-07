The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DINNER: Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, directed by Ed Harkless, presents the 29th annual Collegium Musicum Christmas Madrigal Dinner and performance Friday-Saturday, Dec 9-10, at the Ona school. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, available from members or Booster parents or by calling 304-743-7400, ext. 7420.

“THE NUTCRACKER”: The Charleston Ballet and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra present the classic Christmas Story Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Ticket prices begin at $24 or $12 children. Visit tickets.theclaycenter.org or call 304-561-3570.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

