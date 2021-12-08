AWARDED: Brenden Lewis, of Hurricane, West Virginia, a Shepherd University student, was recently awarded a privately funded scholarship from the Shepherd University Foundation. The foundation provides more than $2 million in student, faculty and program support for the 2021-22 academic year. Brenden was awarded the Burkhart Legacy Scholarship.
CELEBRATION: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts its Christmas celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the clubhouse. Devotion leader is Debra Ward; pledge to the flag leader is Marlene Thacker. Dinner hostesses are Beverly Beldon, chair, and Marlene Thacker. Members bring articles to be placed in gift bags for seniors. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
BAPTISMS: A mother and son — Wendy Casterline and Owen Cantrell — were baptized Nov. 21 at Milton United Methodist Church. She is daughter of Brad Stewart, and Owen is his grandson. Brad and Connie Stewart welcomed special guests for this day.
PANCAKES: Cabell County Fair hosts “Christmas on the Farm Pancake Breakfast” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Milton’s Pumpkin Park. Tickets cost $10 and must be purchased in advance. Contact 304-638-4626 or https://form.123formbuilder.com/6036233/form.
30-PLUS: Pastor Andy and wife Lori Magnusson, of Baptist Temple, have faithfully served the Lord for 30-plus years. May many souls continue to be saved and rededicated through their efforts and leadership.
RECOGNIZED: Boyd County Farm Bureau was recognized during the 102nd annual Kentucky Farm Bureau meeting for its outstanding membership and program achievement in 2021. Duff Holbrook, bureau president, was acknowledged as the award recipient.
ON THE AIR: Tri-State Radio Association, Museum of Radio and Technology and WOWK-TV present “Get on the Air with Santa!” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the museum. Snacks, crafts, vintage video and electronic games, children’s scavenger hunt and more are available. Children from 0 to 100 may talk with him on the radio. Mrs. Claus is in person to greet children and share snacks and help with crafts.
MEMBERS: Three individuals have become new members at Kenova United Methodist Church on Nov. 28. Samantha Rasnake joined by transferring her membership from The United Methodist Temple in Beckley. David and Judy Ross also joined by transfer of membership from Clendenin United Methodist Church. May God bless and guide them as they walk with the Lord.
CONCERT: “Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary 2021” begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $50.
71ST: Carl (92) and Betty (90) Kilgore, of Huntington, have truly been blessed as they celebrate their 71st anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 8. Carl retired from Nabisco with 40 years’ service and volunteered at Cabell Huntington Hospital 29 years. Betty worked at McCrory’s, Sylvania and a grocery store. Before becoming faithful members of Ceredo’s First Baptist Church, they served at Haneys Branch Baptist Church. They are parents of four children with grandchildren and great-grandchildren a big part of their family. May this Christian couple continue to be blessed as they walk together in their long-term marriage.
BANDS: Ironton Council for the Arts presents another of its six-series concert with a Christmas event featuring the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band, directed by Matt Chaffins, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Ironton High School Auditorium. Individual tickets are $15, available at door. Social distancing guidelines and masks are practiced.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ramona Scites, Tina Bennett, Michael Cooper, Evan Tolley, Milo Edwards, Polly Gray, Connie Louise Adams is still short of the mid-70 mark at 74, Christie Ayoub, Regina Fowler, Andy Rash, Sam Oxley, Lydia Sturm, Pat Machir, Cameron Shelton is 26, Trang Smith, Ethan Dierdorff, Alan Mannon, Sam McClure, Joey Bacon, Mike McClung Jr., Sarah Canady.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Terry and Lisa Polen, Dwayne and Rhonda Castle (1989).
CHUCKLE: Hoping to develop his son’s character, a father once gave him a penny and a quarter as he was leaving for Sunday school. “Now, Bill, you put whichever one you want in the offering plate,” he said. When the boy returned, his father asked which coin he had given. Bill answered, “Well, just before they sent around the plate, the preacher said, ‘The Lord loveth a cheerful giver,’ and I knew I could give the penny a bit more cheerfully than I could give the quarter, so I gave it.”