REINDEER: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a live reindeer experience as Dasher is welcomed to Camp Mad Anthony Wayne from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. A build-a-reindeer craft of a plush reindeer to take home follows. The event, limited to 20 participants, costs $15. Advance registration is required to maintain appropriate social distancing. Only one adult may accompany each child. Masks must be worn inside the lodge. Call 304-696-5954.
STUDENT: Jane Aulick, of Huntington, was recently awarded the Burkhart Legacy Trust Scholarship from the Shepherd University Foundation, Shepherdstown, West Virginia, for the 2020-21 academic year.
CABARET: A Christmas Cabaret of holiday songs presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in parking lot of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Donations are accepted. A comedy skit, “Break-in by St. Nicholas,” is performed by Steve Williams, Huntington mayor, and his wife, Mary Poindexter Williams. A tap dance number, “Tappy Holidays,” is also available.
SCHOLARSHIP: A College Board Opportunity scholarship in the amount of $1,000 has been awarded to Alyssa Collins of Cabell Midland High School Class of 2021 for efforts practicing for the SAT, the first to be awarded in Cabell County. She graduates in May and hopes to further her education. Congratulations, Alyssa, on this achievement.
PARTY: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts its annual Christmas party Thursday, Dec. 10, at the clubhouse. Members are to bring items to fill Christmas bags for Westmoreland Senior Center residents. Dinner is hosted by Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Debra Ward presents devotion. Marlene Thacker leads pledge to flag. Those attending wear ugly Christmas sweaters. Prizes are awarded for the ugliest. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
GOLD: Liam Gue has three gold medals. The home-schooled son of Jason and Kathy Gue, of Barboursville, won his third gold medal in the 2020 National Latin Exam, sponsored by U.S.-based American Classical League and National Junior Classical League. The 40-question, multiple-choice test has a time limit of 45 minutes and offered to students on seven levels.
NATIVITY: Huntington ONE Tour sponsors Huntington area churches joining to coordinate outdoor Nativity exhibits through Jan. 3 at Central Christian, Community of Grace United Methodist, Enslow Park Presbyterian, Fifth Avenue Baptist, First Presbyterian, First United Methodist, Johnson Memorial United Methodist, New Baptist, St. Joseph Catholic and Trinity Episcopal churches.
NEARING 100: Connie Lobaldo Sorbilli is nearing the 100 mark but is short by four. This wonderful mother and friend to many celebrates her 96th birthday Thursday, Dec. 10. May it be an enjoyable, pain-free day, with many to follow.
50: Thursday, Dec. 10, may be the day to think about calling the fire department as Kenneth “Kenny” Porter, of Barboursville, hits the happy half a century of life — the round number of 50 — and may need help in putting out the fire after blowing out all those candles. A big part of the family for five years, Kenny is being wished a day of happiness, love, fond memories and good health.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Garnet Scarberry turns 86, Jeff Vincent, Chardae Jones, Jennifer Byrd, Dennis Reed, Diana Davies, Katie Shull, Matthew Prunty, Minnie Valentine, Greg Cooper, Jean Eads, Kim Norton, Deana White, Benjamin Eng, William Howerton, Katie Anderson, Roland Fisher, Pam Stinespring, Tara Valent.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Michelle Sinclair, Valerie and Joe Meadows.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Minnie Harris, Chris Beltz hits the mid-30 mark at 35, Bill Muth, Kathleen Turner, Stephen Miller, Michael Hooser, Pat Turner, Allie Bright, Ann Thornburg, Christina Copodonna, Caitlin Campbell, Isaac Gibson.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Jenny Black, Larry and Julia Dickens.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Caiden Conley, Carter Matthews, Tara Marshall, Teresa Burns, Linda Duty, Leslie Pack, Grover Hamrick, Billy Price, Greg Childers, Marie Pinkerman, Mary Adams, Mary Johnson, Lawanna Lane, Nita DeBord, Karen Martinez, Cheryl Stutler, Lorrie Zappitelli.
CHUCKLE: “Growing older isn’t so bad,” Liz confided to her daughter, “but maintenance sure takes a lot more effort than it used to.”