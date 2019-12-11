Community News
CANTATA: “Celebrate, Rejoice!” begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Kenova United Methodist Church. The Christmas cantata is performed by the chancel choir and praise band directed by Randy Davis with Tammy Meadows, pianist.
LOW VOICE: The low bass voice of Earl Bostic is no doubt being heard in the heavenly choir as he began singing there Dec. 11, 2011, when his address was changed. Earl continues to be missed in the community, family and by friends.
CONCERT: Renaissance, a capella choral group in its 34th year and directed by Sherry White, performs “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church.
GREETINGS: Tell me it ain’t so … Richard Cahal, longtime Ona resident, turns another year older on Friday the 13th (December), but he remains in the 70s. Richard, perhaps the best neighbor (along with his wife, Linda), is being wished the best for his lighting of the birthday candles day, with many more birthdays to follow.
CLASSES: ARRL testing begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Tri-State Amateur Radio Association Museum. All license classes are given. No pre-registration is necessary. Contact www.qsl.net/w8va73, Bud Cyr, KB8KMH, TARA president.
BAPTIZED: Robert David “Bert” Kraft was recently baptized and welcomed into the faith community at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Bert is son of Joe and Anna Lafferre Kraft. Alex and Alex Lafferre are his godparents. Congratulations to this little one and his parents.
TROOPERS: The annual Shop with A Trooper Program conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland is Dec. 18. Uniformed troopers deliver coats, shoes, hats, gloves and toys to homes of children living in the counties they patrol. To donate, call 606-928-6421.
HOLIDAY: Kelley’s Bridge, popular Celtic-inspired group, plays holiday music at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton.
PASTOR: The former longtime pastor at Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church receives the birthday badge this week. Greetings to Pastor Paul Meadows on his special day.
DANCE: Speakeasy Singles hosts a “Jingle Bell Rock Dance” from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at West Virginia State University, Wilson Student Union, Institute. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Membership entry fee is $10. Food is included with admission. Nonalcoholic drinks are available for $1. Contact evetts@speakeasysingles.com or 304-805-4109.
GREATEST: Martha Lee Lucas Stutler, of Lesage, was one of the greatest cooks of all time. The oldest sister to my dad passed away Dec. 12, 1991, but she has not been forgotten by any means. A devoted and dedicated Christian wife and mother was a one-of-a-kind lady loved by many.
CABARET: Alchemy Theatre presents a one-night fundraiser “The Alchemy Holiday Cabaret” and 2020 Season Announcement Party at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Mak Art Studio, 604 ½ Central Ave., Barboursville. Donation tickets are available at door.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club gathers for a Christmas celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club. Hostesses are Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Devotion is by Debra Ward; pledge leader, Marlene Thacker. Members to bring items for gift bags for Westmoreland Senior Center residents, project led by Ethel Betts, chairwoman of community affairs.
BALLET: Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets range from $45 to $60.
MUSIC: Tri-State Mountain Dulcimer Society performs at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Chesapeake Branch.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carter Matthews, Lawanna Lane, Mary Elizabeth Johnson, Tara Marshall, Frances White is still in the 80s at 84, Teresa Burns, Caiden Conley, Linda Duty, Leslie Pack, Brennen Adkins, Mary Beth Goodson, Grover Hamrick, Billy Price, Colin Franks, Nita DeBord, Heather Greenleaf, Karen Martinez, Cheryl Stutler, Lorrie Zappitelli.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jamie Powers with Steel of West Virginia crosses over No. 40 to try 41, Shaunna Smith (1977), Richard Drown, Betty Clevenger, Natalee Dunn, Esther Ferguson, George Lambros, Marjorie Ferguson, Sara Beth Runyon, Kathy Meehling, Jamie Powers with Steel of West Virginia, Prudy Colvin, Jason Moore, Hayley Diamond, Alan Cummings, Emily King, Karen Lilly, Bill Painter.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Teresa Dial, Tina and Rob Edgar, Chris and Leslie St. Clair, Kent and Lori Keyser (1991), Jim and Sandy Curry celebrate No. 27.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Delores Donahoe, Terry Houck, Rocky Lawrence, Roy Ellis, David McMellon, Katie Morrison, Matthew Bowen, Catherine Hamm, Olivia Mort, Dixie Burner, Adam Tufts, Kody Franklin Christian left the teens behind for No. 20, Ethan Adkins hits the double toothpicks at 11, Cody Allen Shafer turns 17, Richard Mobayed, Margaret Kastanas, Delores Donahoe, Betty Miller, Joyce Stull, Pastor Kevin Lantz.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kyle and Missy Smith.
CHUCKLE: Sitting in a hospital waiting room, Carl watched a woman helping her son finish a crossword puzzle. “Mom,” he asked, “what fits here?” “It’s man’s best friend,” she hinted. The boy thought for a second then guessed, “Duct tape!”