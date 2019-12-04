Community News
LIVE: A Nativity featuring live characters representing the story of Jesus’ birth is presented from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at Hurricane Wave Pool Park. The outdoor performance lasts about 20 minutes per set. Live animals available for petting between performances; snacks and gift bags for each guest are also available. The free event is presented by Word of Light Community Church.
100th: A lifelong Lawrence County, Ohio, resident recently celebrated her 100-year birthday with family and friends and an evening service brought by her home church. Pearl Prince, resident at Wyngate at RiversEdge in Rome Township since February, who, with Harry, her late husband of 62 years at the time of his 1996 death, is mother of seven surviving children and one deceased with 24 grandchildren, 45 great-great-grandchildren and several great-great-great-grandchildren. She remains the oldest living member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Greasy Ridge Road. Here’s hoping she is blessed with more birthdays and special events.
CONCERT: Renaissance, an a cappella choral group in its 34th year, directed by Sherry White, performs “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas!” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Grace Gospel Church. Admission is free.
DINNER: The annual holiday dinner with Southside Neighborhood Organization begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave. Enter through the double doors off the parking lot. Music is provided. Door prizes are awarded. Those attending are encouraged to bring side dish or dessert. New members are welcomed to attend.
SALES: Dean Twedt, sales representative with Chapman Printing Co., is a top salesman with a great attitude, motivated, disciplined and responsible. Not only does he accept the requests, but he follows up. Dean is a reader of this column and misses it being in print on Monday. Thanks, Dean for your sales qualities and being a reader.
BALLET: Huntington Dance Theatre presents the 39th annual ballet performance of “The Nutcracker” Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Performances begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Guest artists are Frederick Ocansey, Curtis Johnson and Will Meadows. Tickets are available by calling 304-696-2787.
EXHIBIT: Foundations Review: Selected Student Works, presented by Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media and School of Art and Design, continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall at Marshall.
PANCAKES: A pancake breakfast will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at Milton’s Pumpkin Park, sponsored by the Lions Club. Tickets are $7; $5 ages 4-12; and free for ages 4 and younger.
TOUR: The Highlands Tour of Homes takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at various Ashland locations. The event is open to ages 8 and older. Tickets are $20 advance or $25 day of tour. Contact 606-329-8888 or Eventbrite.com.
RACE/WALK: Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run 5K Race and Walk begins with registration at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Columbia Pipeline Group, Charleston. Kids fun run begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race and walk at 9 a.m. and awards ceremony at 10 a.m. An obstacle course and cookie decorating for children are available, as are a silent auction, exhibits and more. Email Cathy Schrader, cschrader@arthritis.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Katina Simms, Jennifer Holley, Haley Ward becomes the halfway 20 mark (25), Shannon Large, Ed Clark begins the last of 30s, Red Dawson still holding to 39, Mei Khuw, Jennifer Niemann, Max Specht, Linda Boshell, Joan West, Aubrey Rutherford, Robert Lewis, Gina Craddock, Sandy Finley, Emory Runyon.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Greg and Teresa Caserta, married in 2004 in Gatlinburg, celebrate their 15-year anniversary.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kathy Mays with Steel of West Virginia, Edsel Rollyson, Barboursville High School grad from early 1970s, Joe Morgan, Brittany Reavis, Alex Marinich, EJ Covington, Chase Coughenour, Alexus Emerson, Bob Foster, Stiles Eddins, Andrew Canterbury, Grace Gooding, Joseph Eddins III.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Destiny Pratt is legal at 2, Blake Meadows, Vernon Sizemore nears 70 at 68, Dee Childers, Christie Jeffrey, Tom Lambert, Merton Prunty, Tom Wilmink II, Bonnie Adkins, Susan Wylie, Mike Smith.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Norm and Fern Allred.
CHUCKLE: Two sophomores taking organic chemistry at Duke University had solid A’s going into the final. The two friends were so confident going into the final that the weekend before finals week (even though the chemistry final was on Monday), they decided to go to the University of Virginia to a party with friends. They did and had a great time. However, they ended up staying longer than planned, and they didn’t make it back to Duke until early Monday morning. Rather than taking the final then, they found Professor Aldric after the final and explained why they missed it. They told him they went to Virginia for the weekend and had planned to come back in time to study, but that they had a flat tire on the way back and didn’t have a spare and couldn’t get help for a long time. They were late getting back to campus. Aldric thought this over and agreed they could make up the final on the following day. The two guys were elated and relieved. They studied that night and went in the next day at the time Aldric had told them. He placed them in separate rooms, handed each a test booklet and told them to begin. They looked at the first problem, which was something simple about free radical formation and was worth 5 points. “Cool” they thought, “this is going to be easy.” They did that problem and then turned the page. Next page featured one question worth 95 points: “Which tire?”