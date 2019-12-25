Community News
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
MEAL: Barboursville Community Meal is from 3 to 4:30 pm. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes pizza, salad, fruit and cookies.
LEADER: Michael Johnson, better known as Mickey, to the Herald-Dispatch family and community, has always been a leader. Mickey wore several hats while employed at the newspaper and led others into reporting and editing roles. Mickey wears the birthday hat, blows the birthday horn and eats the birthday cake Wednesday, Dec. 25. Here’s hoping his day is filled with excitement, happiness, friends and surprises.
STUFF IT: Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. hosts a “Stuff the Truck” donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at U.S. 60 Big Lots Plaza. Donations before Dec. 31 may be counted as charitable deductions on 2019 returns.
WINNERS: Winners of Kenova Beautification Annual Christmas Decorating Contest have been named. The four receiving gift cards to a local business include 1215 Walnut St., 1514 Chestnut St., 904 Walnut St., and 1213 Oak St. Congratulations to these winners and thanks for your participation.
AWESOME: One of the few Herald-Dispatch employees remaining behind desks there these days that I worked with before retiring in 2006 is an awesome lady. Linda Waddell, sweetest lady and perhaps hardest worker in the classified advertising department, celebrates becoming another year older Wednesday, Dec. 25. May the day be as super as she is with many to follow.
ELECTED: Andy Ballard, Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge, was recently elected to Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association’s board of trustees. The 42-year-old judge has been on the Ironton bench three years. He graduated from Ironton High, Marshall University and University of Kentucky School of Law. Andy was employed with Campbell Woods law firm in Huntington prior to running for judge, as well as Anspach Meeks Ellenger.
HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Orbura Meadows is hoping to be “home for Christmas” as he has been in and out of the hospital several times in the past three months. From one bump in the road to another, he continues to be blessed with life and improvement to celebrate his 91st birthday Thursday, Dec. 26. God is always right on time. May this “youngster” be granted the strength to have a great day and continue to praise the Lord for healing power and what has been done in his life.
BLOOD: A blood drive presented by American Red Cross is from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Boyd County Public Library.
ANNIVERSARY: One of the most respected physicians at Marshall Family Medicine celebrates a wedding anniversary Friday, Dec. 27. Dr. Mitch Shaver and wife, Micki, are being wished a special day for another year of wedded bliss. Both are active members and willing workers at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. They are parents of three children — Drs. Adam and Karl Shaver and Erin Shaver (medical student at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine). May their year bring much happiness, fond memories, continued love and God’s blessings.
TWO: Food always seems to find Bob Withers, railroad buff and author of several books. In July, he and wife, Sueann Withers, took a family trip to Florida’s Disney in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Now, Friday, Dec. 27, he will be treated to more food for the actual celebration. The long-time pastor of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church and retired Herald-Dispatch editor/reporter/columnist has always been a trustworthy friend with inspiring words and encouragement. Here’s hoping this good Christian buddy and his wife have a blessed event with many more to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Dillon turns 25, Richard Adkins, Terry Wooten, Kim Herman, Maxine Kessler, Nancy Estler, Jade Wallace, David Spurgeon, Ralph Lawhon, Rebecca Hampton, Melissa Radcliffe, Katelyn Hannan, Kevin Dillon, Amy Byrd Maynard, first-year principal at Meadows Elementary School, Nathan Myers, Bill Budden, Nancy Dean, Braelyn Scarberry, Dave McCarty, Rachel Gensler Hall, Austin Morris.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Treadway, Ava Ratcliff, Jill McCallister, Travis Dunkum, Darrell Clark, Lauren Wolfe.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ruel and Patsy Elliott, Bill and Martha Deel, Robert and Paula Paden, James and Debbie Forth, Jack and Sylvia Jackson (1959).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brier Wagner, Aryah Freels, Ronald H. Hooser, Laura Byrd, Ryan Coburn, Tommy Jividen, David Glick, Chuck Minsker, Dana Young, Erica Booker, Charlene Carter, Ethan Johnson, Kelsey Prince, Ashley Dygert, Jeannie Harlow, Amy Thomas, Geneva Shanholtzer, Barbara Guyer, Jennifer Edwards, Michael Clagg, Norman “Shorty” Burks turns 85, Barbara Pauley, Nick Davies, Shawn Bragan, Dolly Wright.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Neil and Ruthann Arneson, Larry and Margie Billups, Jim and Karen Campbell, Julie and Brad Armstead, Joe and Pam Smith (1975), Albert and Lugene Jarrell (1975), John and Laura Bishop.
CHUCKLE: A little boy returned from Sunday school with a new way of thinking on the Christmas story. He had learned all about the wise men from the East who brought gifts to the baby Jesus. He was so excited he just had to tell his neighborhood friends. This is how he told it: “I learned in Sunday school today all about the very first Christmas. You see, there wasn’t a Santa way back then, so these three skinny guys on camels had to deliver all the toys. And Rudolph the reindeer with his nose so bright wasn’t there yet, so they had to have this big spotlight in the sky to find their way around.”