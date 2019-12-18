Community News
DIVA: “A Delightful Diva’s Christmas” takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre, Gallipolis, Ohio. Individual tickets are $10.
CHORAL: Renaissance, a capella choral group in its 34th year and directed by Sherry White, performs “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church.
VOICE: Although the tone of a familiar longtime voice has sounded weak over the airwaves of WEMM-FM 107.9 at various times this year, Pastor Jim Franklin continues to encourage and share the good news each Saturday night. Pastor Jim, formerly a local pastor and resident, currently resides in Florida where he broadcasts weekly. Jim becomes 91 years old Wednesday, Dec. 18. May his special day be a great one, with many happy ones to follow.
SOLOIST: David Phelps, member of Gaither Vocal Band for more than 15 years and winner of numerous Dove and Grammy awards and multiple platinum-selling recording projects, brings the house down with “It Must Be Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40.
GREAT-NEPHEW: Zadyn Adkins, most intelligent and charming first son of my youngest niece, turns the “double toothpick” age Thursday, Dec. 19. He has brought much joy, laughter and life to the family. Here’s hoping his special day brings him loads of surprises and more birthdays to follow.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry hosts Ketie Penn and Newtown Band in concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children. Call 304-743-5749.
MEMORIES: Jerry Perry, first cousin of mine and longtime employee of Steel of West Virginia, is being remembered Wednesday, Dec. 18. He passed away on this date in 2013 at the young age of 57 after battling cancer. Thoughts and memories remain in the hearts and minds of those knowing and loving him.
SHOW: “The Good Time Christmas Show,” a night of family fun featuring Christmas songs by local and regional musicians, begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall. Michael Valentine has invited the following (who have agreed to attend): Ona, Laid Back, Country Picker and Honey, Of the Dell, Perry Casto, Sasha Collette, Cledus T. Judd, Death Falcon Zero, Angel Davila, Kelsie Cannon, Alan Brown, Tim Irr, Jeremy Short, Dave Lavender, Sh-Boom, The Thundertones, Santa Claus and others. Tickets are $15 and $35. Contact https://goodtimechristmas.com.
READERS: Billy and Linda Null enjoy this column so much, as their note implied. The Proctorville, Ohio, couple celebrates 48 years of marriage Wednesday, Dec. 18. Here’s praying it will be a special day, with many more years of happiness, love and togetherness added to their lives.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Shivley, Zakary Kidd still in single digits at 9, Bethany Caton, Jessica Haas, Kegan Marshall and Kasey Allen McComas, twin brothers, celebrate No. 17, Meranda Woodard, Candace Butcher, Christie Ayoub, Jim Bower, Macie Lockhart, Jack Welch, Molly Sergent, Brooks Anderson, Mike Dawson, Megan Price, Vickie Hicks, Lori Halstead, Clara Williams, Becky Nisbet, Cedar Pyles, Lafe Harris.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Linda Daniels, Jack and Charlotte Crandall, Harvey and Peggy Morrison.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Anson Smith (1975), Woodson Charles Proctor, Jenny Bear, Taylor Dean, Gary Roy, Bree Huffman, Angie Runyon, Ann Cruise, Robert Gremp, Eric Fetty, Glenn Smith, Mason Elam, Quentin Neighborgall, Marshall Summers, Elsie Linville is one short of three-digit mark of 100 (99).
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Russ and Maridel Witten, Audy and Laura Perry, Joe and Toni Collins celebrate No. 55, Bob and JoAnna Smith.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Day, Mark Connelly, Sarah Watts, Kristin Bowers, Jackson Bucher, Rubie Kauffman, Ashton Warner, Sandra Budden, Xander Opimo, Brantles Shaffer spins the last of the single digits at 9, Katherine Cooper, Frank Roberts, Ken Bannon, Jeff Fetty, Donald Cremeans, Kenley and Kelsie Thompson.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Shaunna and Anson Smith (1996), Art and Linda Chapman, Mike and Bev Edwards (1985), Scott and Deidre Farley (1997), Jim and Sandy Boggess.
CHUCKLE: A 4-year-old girl often forgot to close the door when coming in from outside. Finally, her father scolded her, “Shut that door! Were you born in a barn?” She looked at her dad and replied softly, “No, but Jesus was.”