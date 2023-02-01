LISTED: Seven Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the fall semester. They include Aubree Callicoat, Delaney Dickess, Jim Hannahs, Maddox McCallister, Morgan Perez, Chris Stanley and John Tyler II. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
“GO RED”: Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. sponsors “Go Red for Women” in observation of National Wear Red Day and American Heart Month at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 1647 9th Ave. “Wear red and be one step ahead” is the theme.
TEENS: A “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by West Virginia University Extension continues each Thursday in February at Barboursville Public Library. The class teaches cooking skills at 4 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Registration is required before the week of class. Call 304-736-4621.
SELECTED: Three Symmes Valley Elementary students were chosen to participate in an all-state choir event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio, as part of the Ohio Music Education Association Conference. Performing with the Ohio All State Children’s Choir are Addison Berry, Kyla Carpenter and Adalyn Corn.
BLOOD: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland.
CHIEF: Judi Kenaston, a lifelong United Methodist and member of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church pastored by her husband, the Rev. Joe Kenaston, recently transitioned to the role of Interim Chief Connectional Ministries Officer for Connectional Table. Serving as a board member for the CT representing the Northeastern Jurisdiction, she has years of experience with the CT since 2012. She also was Chairperson of the Commission on General Conference. She succeeds Bishop Kennetha Bigham-Tsai, the newly appointed Bishop for the Iowa conference. Congratulations Judi on this achievement as you share your leadership and needed skills.
LECTURE: Artists, Scholars and Innovators, a lecture series hosted by Marshall University’s Center for Teaching and Learning, begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Drinko Library 402. “Geomythology: How Common Stories Reflect Earth Events” is presented by Timothy Burbery, professor in the Department of English who was awarded the 2021-2022 MU Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award (senior recipient for Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, Education and Business).
CHAIRS: During the recent selection of new elders and other officers at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, the following elders were elected as team chairs: Kathryn Harris, building and grounds; Jane Jones, finance; Mike Bonyak and Jan Gossett, personnel; Jaclyn Pyles and Shirley Birchfield, Christian education; Marilyn Lilly and Mike Bonyak, worship; Michelly Frizao, communications; Jane Jones and Mary Lee Daugherty, fellowship; Jan Gossett, membership; Rodrigo Almeida, outreach and service; and Linda Brewster, stewardship.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Library sponsor a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, on fourth floor of Cabell County Public Library.
RUNNER-UP: Hunter Jones of West Teays Elementary School was the runner-up in elementary and middle school-wide spelling bee competition representing Putnam County at the recent spelling bee sponsored by Putnam County Library conducted at Buffalo High School. He represents the county advancing to the Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee administered via the Scripps Online Platform March 3.
AUTOS: The West Virginia Auto Show 2023 features new cars, trucks and SUVs Friday-Sunday, Feb. 3-5, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $12 ages 13 and older; $8 ages 62 and older and military with any DOD ID; and free with accompanied adult $7 for ages 12 and younger.
BLESSING: Wednesday, Feb. 1, is the birthday of a beautiful, faithful and honest lady God has placed in my life to illuminate my path and make it more enjoyable. I thank God for Connie Ferguson of Huntington, member of 26th Street Baptist Church and one of three children born to Vernice Meadows and the late Orbura Meadows, who was welcomed into heaven Feb. 3, 2020. Connie, retiree of State Electric Co. with 35 years’ service, continues to spread cheer, prayer and inspiration and provide strength, support and wisdom. May her day be as special as she and God grant her a longer life to be a blessing.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Christy Bird, Eli Eagan, Debbie Harman, Cheryl Warner, Charlie Pletka.
CHUCKLE: A man rushes into his house and yells to his wife, “Martha, pack up your things. I just won the California lottery!” Martha replies, “Shall I pack for warm weather or cold?” The man responds, “I don’t care. Just so long as you’re out of my house by noon!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
