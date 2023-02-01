The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LISTED: Seven Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the fall semester. They include Aubree Callicoat, Delaney Dickess, Jim Hannahs, Maddox McCallister, Morgan Perez, Chris Stanley and John Tyler II. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.

“GO RED”: Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. sponsors “Go Red for Women” in observation of National Wear Red Day and American Heart Month at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 1647 9th Ave. “Wear red and be one step ahead” is the theme.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

