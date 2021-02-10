Community News
BOATS: The Great Outdoors Marine celebrates its 30th anniversary with a virtual boat show at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, on The Great Outdoors Marine Facebook. To be the recipient of a free Tracker Classic valued at $14,000, enter on Facebook or in store. The drawing is 3 p.m. March 13. Contact 304-525-4556 or www.thegreatourdoorsmarine.com.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Jerry M. and Shirley Ross Wetherholt, on the outskirts of Huntington, celebrated 50 years of marriage Jan. 30. Here’s hoping the celebration was a super one, with many following with good health, happiness, love, fond memories, family and friends.
PROGRAM: Seniors, disabled, elderly, homebound and others wanting to get library resources brought to their home may sign up for the new “Books on Wheels” program sponsored by Cabell County Public Library. Currently, registration is only open to clients of Cabell County Community Service Organization. Upon registering, favorite genres of books, movies and/or music may be relayed to the staff for the distribution on the fourth Thursday of each month. First delivery date is Feb. 25. Register on the library’s Facebook page and mail the form to the library or call Jenny Pennington, circulation supervisor at the library and the program creator, 304-528-5700.
MEMORIES: Two years ago (Feb. 10, 2019), a good friend passed away at age 72. Abner Webb, retired pressroom employee of The Herald-Dispatch with many years’ service, loved flea market sales and antique collectibles. His memory continues to live in the hearts and minds of many.
WALK: Marshall University Exercise Science Department and Exercise is Medicine Program host a free virtual Valentine’s Day event Sunday, Feb. 14. The Sweat-Heart Couples Walk encourages couples to walk together, socially distanced, and rack up the most steps. The couple with the most steps receives a free Marshall Exercise Science T-shirt and a state-of-the-art fitness assessment. Email tolnay@marshall.edu.
CLIMBERS: Women of all identities may join the Galentine’s Climbing event from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Marshall Rock Wall. The free event provides instruction and equipment. To pre-register, call 304-696-4732.
FRIEND: There should be one word left in the dictionary that hasn’t already described Jo Fannin’s life, but I can’t seem to find it. The longtime executive director of Huntington’s former Jeffrey George Comfort House and wonderful Christian leader has made such a difference in the lives of many, always going above and beyond the call of duty. This one-of-a-kind friend celebrates another year of life Friday, Feb. 12. Here’s praying for a day of surprises, love, happiness and other blessings, followed by another year of fond memories, better health and friendships.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kenneth Mortimer, Rocky Johnson, John Jasko, Suzanne McCallister, Jean Riggio, retired Mountaineer Gas Co. employee, Sue Workman, Abby Naegele, Donna Akers, Debbie Mills, Sheila Mosley, John Turner, Karen Howell Beckner, Shorty Maynard is one over 80 (81), Donna Akers, Janet Fisher.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ronnie and Lanna Waugh, David and Judy Lambert.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mark Call, Lourdes Constantino, Kaitlin Joseph, Leigh Frye, Debbie Weston, the Rev. Ray Vance, Brandon Fizer, Anna Rutherford, Meghan Elizabeth Johnson closes in on No. 30 at 27, Mary Ellen Ball, Bridget Sheils, Andrew Marinacci, Gary Vargo.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mike and Brenda Saunders celebrate No. 49.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chip Morgan, Ernestine Blake, Cora Allen, Ashleigh Ball, Elizabeth Brewer, Chip Morgan, Susan Fleckenstein, Linda Smith, Michael Little, Zara Harold, Kenneth Cooper, Jacob Simpkins is still in the teens at 18, Stetson Myers, Michael Wentz, Iris Edwards, Marla Racer, Mea Billups, Tony Hill, A.J. Wendel.
CHUCKLE: The day after his wife disappeared in a kayaking accident in the Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia, a man answered his door to find two grim-faced Mounties. “We know it’s late, sir, but we have some information about your wife,” said one of the Mounties. “Tell me! Did you find her?” the husband shouted. The Mounties looked at each other. One said, “We have some bad news, some good news and some really great news. Which do you want to hear first?” Fearing the worst, the ashen husband said: “Give me the bad news first.” The second Mountie said: “I’m sorry to tell you, sir, but this morning we found your wife’s body in the bay.” “Oh my!” exclaimed the husband. Swallowing hard, he asked: “What’s the good news?” The Mountie continued: “When we pulled her up, she had six 25-pound snow crabs and 12 good-size lobsters clinging to her.” Stunned, the husband demanded: “If that’s the good news, what’s the great news?” The Mountie answered: “We’re gonna pull her up again tomorrow.”