GOSPEL: Choirs from local churches perform during gospel night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Ashland. The free event is in conjunction with the museum’s Black History Month exhibit, which includes the work of local artist Jerry Johnson, selection of African American art from the private collection of Darrell Smith and the Black History Timeline.

INSTALLED: The 10 council members recently installed at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church during worship service Jan. 8 include Julie Huron, Barbara Garnett, Carolyn Fornash, Bernadette Wellman, secretary; Kevin Knowles, Emma Kist, Jenny Murray, vice president; Ron Pease, Creigh Pemberton and Debbie Perkins. Others are Andrew Wellman, treasurer; Linda Schneider, financial secretary; and Annette Duvall, assistant financial secretary. Thanks to these individuals for their efforts in improvements at the church.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

