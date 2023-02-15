GOSPEL: Choirs from local churches perform during gospel night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Ashland. The free event is in conjunction with the museum’s Black History Month exhibit, which includes the work of local artist Jerry Johnson, selection of African American art from the private collection of Darrell Smith and the Black History Timeline.
INSTALLED: The 10 council members recently installed at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church during worship service Jan. 8 include Julie Huron, Barbara Garnett, Carolyn Fornash, Bernadette Wellman, secretary; Kevin Knowles, Emma Kist, Jenny Murray, vice president; Ron Pease, Creigh Pemberton and Debbie Perkins. Others are Andrew Wellman, treasurer; Linda Schneider, financial secretary; and Annette Duvall, assistant financial secretary. Thanks to these individuals for their efforts in improvements at the church.
PERFORMANCE: In celebration of Black History Month, Doris Fields, a.k.a. Lady D, born in Cabin Creek, WV, and known as “West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul,” performs a blues concert to kick off her first episode of a documentary series, “Those Who Came Before,” celebrating the history and culture of black music in West Virginia. The event, part of the 86th season of Marshall Artists Series, begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25, $35 and $40.
GONE NATIONAL: Layna Burton, 10th grader and cheerleader at South Point High School, recently received national attention for athletic abilities. She was seen tumbling and performing eight back handsprings to a tuck during a video filmed at the Jan. 13 basketball game against Chesapeake. A member of the school’s marching band has been cheering since she was in the sixth grade and participated in all-star cheerleading through Jill’s Tumble World in Chesapeake, where she began at age 7. During the video filmed and posted to her TikTok page by her mother, she received 4 million views and more than 120,000 likes before being picked up by ESPN. To watch the video, visit www.tiktok.com/@espn/
SPEAKER: Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University and Drinko Academy sponsor a lecture by Ericke S. Cage, president of West Virginia State University, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Shawkey Room, as part of Black History Month celebration. The topic is “The Future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Contact Burnis Morris, director, morrisb@marshall.edu.
THOUGHTS: Memories abound for Carolyn Byrd Williamson Wednesday, Feb. 15, as this day would have been the birthday of her first husband, Gary Richard Byrd. This man was the father of their four children and passed away Oct. 28, 1998, at age 51. Thoughts and prayers for Carolyn on this day.
CLASSES: Huntington’s Kitchen offers “Valentine’s Day Date Night” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Pan-seared filets with mushroom cream sauce, roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts are prepared for ages 15 and older, along with chocolate dipped strawberries for dessert being served. The class, open to eight couples, is $70. Call 304-522-0887.
SERVANT: A true servant of the city of Barboursville from 1993 to 2001 is being remembered Wednesday, Feb. 15. Nancy Cartmill, Barboursville mayor, and then Cabell County commissioner from 2003 until her death in 2022, worked for the people. She was also executive director of WV PTA 20 years, executive director for WV Assisting Living Association and lobbyist in Charleston 25 years, as well as served on various other boards and organizations. There is no doubt Nancy has been missed ‘from the political action’ so to speak, but her memory lives on with the Nancy Cartmill Gardens in Barboursville and other accomplishments.
GRANDMOTHER: I never dreamed my late grandmother, Dora Adkins of Wayne, had a twin, but as long as my mother lives, my grandmother shall never die. Mother has so many actions, sayings, ways of doing things, caring thoughts and worrying moments that it seems Grandma is living among us. On Wednesay, Feb. 15, she would have celebrated a birthday, but she passed away more than 30 years ago, but is thought about quite often.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Veazey, Jim Leach, Jonathan Hill, Jennifer Sette, John Salyers, Tim Alan White, Regan Alford, Carol Arkell, Billy Adkins, Johnna Aliff, Christopher Duty, Paxton Smith, Megan Tidd, John Thomas, Justin Braddy.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bobbi and Pastor Chelcie Gibson, long-time family friends who have been supportive, loving, caring and willing to help, celebrate 50-plus years. This was the same day Bobbi’s dad passed away in 2019.
CHUCKLE: The customer settled himself and let the barber put the towel around him. Then he told the barber, “Before we start, I know the weather is awful. I don’t care who wins the next big fight, and I don’t bet on the horse races. I know I’m getting thin on top, but I don’t mind. Now get on with it.” “Well sir,” if you don’t mind,” said the barber, “I’ll be able to concentrate better if you don’t talk so much!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
