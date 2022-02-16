QUARTET: As part of Ironton Council for the Arts Concert Series, Beo String Quartet from Pittsburgh, Pa., is featured at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at First Presbyterian Church, Ironton. Individual tickets are $50, available at door. Social distancing and masks are required.
NAMED: Four Barboursville residents were named to the dean’s list at West Virginia University in Morgantown for the fall semester. They include Noah Adkins and John Moore, biology; Madalyn Comer, health and well-being; and Lauren Hess, marketing. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
CLASSES: A six-session class in “Intermediate Photographic Techniques” is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday, March 2 through April 6, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 3. Participants must have completed Basic Photography Techniques to take part in this class. The cost is $120 and $150 nonmembers. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
FIFTH GRADER: Bill and Susan Wheeler of Barboursville look forward to wishing happy birthday greetings to their granddaughter, Allie, Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Salt Rock Elementary fifth-grader becomes “double toothpicks” at 11. May this day be as special as she is with many more to follow.
PERFORMANCE: “Mountain Stage” returns to the Charleston Culture Center Theater at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, for a performance featuring the Steel Wheels, Scott Cook, Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of show. Visit www.mountainstage.org.
APPOINTED: St. Mary’s Medical Center, Mountain Health Network member, recently appointed Todd Booton as director of facility operations, after serving interim director for four months and working in that capacity for more than 30 years. He also served as manager of in-house construction for more than 25 years.
MUSIC: Annie Neeley opens for Bob Malone during the Woody Hawley Series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50.
SPEAKER: The Rev. Joe Hill, district superintendent, was worship service leader Feb. 13 at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. His text was “A Confidence Correction.” Becky Sturm was chancel choir leader, and Ron Short provided gathering music.
CONCERT: Huntington Symphony Orchestra offers another concert inspired by movie music with “Cinematic Symphonies” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show features music from “Harry Potter,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Titanic,” “Apollo 13” and “Jurassic Park.” Tickets are $19 to $49.
AWARDEES: Marshall University Research Corp. recently announced winners of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and Summer 2022 John Marshall Scholars Award program for faculty. Among the 14 receiving a $750 stipend, $1,000 travel and materials from College of Liberal Arts include Destiny Tomblin, “Social-Media and Health Literacy in Relation to the COVID-19 Crisis,” and Mallory Stanley, “An Archival Examination of the Owen Clinic Institute: Remember a Rural Mental Health Facility in Huntington, WV.”
EXHIBIT: “Embedded Memories” featuring two artists in two mediums is displayed through April 7 at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. Melinda Rosenberg explores the memory of wood from tree to utilitarian object, to reclaimed surfaces. Barbara Vogel has ethereal portraits evoking the warmth and transitory nature of remembering the faces of people in our lives printed on silk. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Voluntary donation is $2 and $1 students and ages 12 and younger.
COMPETITOR: Lyndsi Watts, 14, daughter of Terry and Leah Watts of Ashland, plans to compete in the Miss Kentucky Teen USA pageant March 25-26 at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset, Ky., and using a calendar-style fundraiser on Facebook to help raise funds for registration fees, gowns and other expenses. An uncle — chainsaw artist Travis Williams — is also working on a carving to be raffled or auctioned whereby half the money is donated to a children’s hospital — something the Ashland Middle School eighth-grader wants to do. Lyndsi has been active in Ashland Regional Dance Studio, Ashland Youth Ballet and Dance Masters of the Bluegrass.
PERFORMANCE: Alban Arts Center at St. Albans, WV, presents “James and The Giant Peach” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $15; $10 seniors and ages 12 and younger.
RESCHEDULED: The Morgan Wallen concert scheduled for Feb. 4 at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has been rescheduled for Friday, April 15.
