CANCELED: The 21st annual chili fest and craft show sponsored by Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities scheduled for March 14 is canceled at Dawson-Bryant Schools in Coal Grove, Ohio. In its place, the agency is working on a “Chili Fest Throwback” project to include memorabilia and feature past winners of the fest, which is available on the Lawrence County DD Facebook page and website in March. Call Lecia Menshouse, 740-532-7401.
LOSS: My family was saddened to read about the great loss of a dear lady always showing charm and elegance, while displaying compassion, love, kindness, Christianity and gentleness. Lucy Balmaine Hatfield, 103, was more than a friend to my family. Mother shed many tears when she moved from Barboursville to Sugar Land, Texas, seven years ago at age 96 to live with a son and daughter-in-law, and glowed with excitement when she received a phone call/card. She lived life to the fullest — faithful member of Barboursville Baptist Church, played golf until her 90s and bridge until age 100. There will never be another lady like Balmaine and one that could ever be loved any more than what she was by my family.
WRITER: Ohio University Southern continues its Writer’s Series with a virtual session at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, via Microsoft Teams: https://bit.ly/3rGpSIB. Poet Courtney LeBlanc, founder and editor-in-chief of Riot In Your Throat, independent poetry press and author of several books, shares her work. Contact Barbara Biggs at costas@ohio.edu or 740-533-4649.
BABIES: Two special deliveries were made to families at Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Emery Ann Anuszkiewicz arrived at 4:11 p.m. Dec. 29, while Emilia Brooke Barebo met the world at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 25. Emery Ann, born to Nick and Megan Anuszkiewicz, weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is granddaughter of Paul and Lorri Turman and great-granddaughter of Paul and Karen Turman. Emilia Brooke, born to Cody and Ashley Barebo and sister to Noah, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. May these little princesses continue to be blessings to all.
SPECIAL: Everyone needs a true blessing in his/her life and for Gena Hart, it’s Martha Zipperian, a fellow retiree and best friend. This wonderful and special lady celebrates a birthday Wednesday, Feb. 17. May it be filled with whatever makes it a grand day with more to follow.
BLESSING: As the saying goes, “Birthdays come around every year, but friends like you only come once in a lifetime.” This is absolutely true when I think of the kindness, compassion and intelligence displayed by one of my best friends ever — Suzanne Rutherford of Salt Rock. Meeting “Sugan” in mid-2006 has been a blessing and keeps getting better each day. She always adds comfort through many of life’s storms. I’m glad she was placed in my life and wish her the best year ever with fond memories, success, prosperity and more strength in God. Remember you are older today than yesterday but younger than tomorrow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nathan Daly, Ben Pannell, Colleen Johnson, Emily Phipps, Justin Legg, Tim Pauley, Bojena Gross, Katie Chongswatdi, Roger Adkins, Janora Skeens, Tina Sarver, Bella Smith, Tyler Pelfrey.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Rick and Beth Keen.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tinie Postlethwait, Carla Akers, Malinda Shanklin, Marsha McKinney, Rob Armstrong, Charlie Bryant, Willa May Weekley, Harriett Evans, Phyllis Griffith, Christie O’Bryan, Kim Schmidt, Alyssa Morabito, Gavin Blake, Cliff Mol, Darrell Walden, Josiah Wise, Christian Lewis, Liz Meadows, Aaron Hilton, Karen O’Brian, FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Holly Miller, Eric Morrison, Christanna Donahue, Debby Pannell, Josh Dudley, Morgan Hensley-Ferguson, Emily Wilmink, Jeremy McKelvey, Tracy Shanklin, Hunt Tidd, Emily Adams, Buddy Lake, Dina Davenport, Madison Jarrell, Pattie Baxter, Kim Day, Charlene Kendall, Claudia Stevens, Barbara Turner, Laura Rickman, Mike Saunders crosses the 70 mark to 71,
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Justin and Bethany Cox.
CHUCKLE: Four men were in the hospital waiting rooms, because their wives were having babies. A nurse went up to the first guy and said, “Congratulations, you’re a father of twins.” The man said, “That’s a crazy coincidence, because I work for the Minnesota Twins.” The nurse said to the second guy, “Congratulations, you’re the father of triplets.” The man answered, “That’s a crazy coincidence, I work for the 3M Company.” The nurse told the third guy, “Congratulations, you’re the father of quadruplets.” The man said, “That’s a crazy coincidence, I work for the Four Seasons Hotel.” The last man was freaking out and banging his head against the wall. The nurse asked him, “What’s wrong? Are you OK?” He replied, “No, I’m not OK! I work for 7UP.”