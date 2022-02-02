FUNDRAISER: Putnam County Master Gardener Association accepts orders for its annual fruit tree fundraiser through Feb. 28. Apple, pear, peach, plum and crabapple varieties are available. A list is located at the group’s Facebook page. Tree prices typically range from $14 to $21 each. An additional $4 donation per tree is collected to help fund various community projects. To place orders, contact 478-217-0271 or rogerandsherry@frontier.com.
HONORED: Deborah Sisson, of Culloden, and Collin Romanowski, of Barboursville, were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to this list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4, or EW5 and EW6.
CONCERT: Kansas presents “Point at Know Return” Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets range from $49 to $125.
NAMED: Two Putnam County residents were recognized for their outstanding academic performance by being named to the dean’s list at West Liberty University for the fall semester. They are Luna Phalen, of Hurricane, and Cody Cato, of Winfield. Students must attain a 3.5 grade point academic average and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours to qualify for this honor.
JAZZ FEST: Marshall University School of Music and the College of Arts and Media host the 53rd annual winter jazz festival this month in Smith Recital Hall. Pete Mills, saxophonist, and his group, Pete Mills B3 4tet, kicks off the event at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and Mills returns to the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, to perform with MU Jazz Ensemble I. Other performers include Jewel City Jazz Orchestra, MU Jazz Combo I, Thundering Herd All-Star Big Band, regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles. The festival is free and open to the public. Concerts are also livestreamed on MU School of Music YouTube channel.
REMEMBERING: The life of Lillian Keesee is being remembered Wednesday, Feb. 2, as she passed away on this date in 2014 at age 84. Lillian, first cousin to my mother, often chatted on the phone with her. May her family know she is in the thoughts and on minds of those knowing and loving her.
GREETINGS: Special birthday wishes are shouted out to Gwen “Cookie” Caldwell as she blows out candles Wednesday, Feb. 2. “Cookie,” longtime member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church before recently joining New Baptist Church, will spend her birthday a little different as it’s the first one without her late 105-year-old mother and my most special friend, Arlene Melton. May this Christian lady be filled with happiness, love, memories and many more birthdays.
BADGE: Marshall University and Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America partner for the 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College Saturday, Feb. 5, at Marshall. The event is open to male and female Scouts from throughout the state and region to work on up to two merit badges while receiving instruction from university faculty/staff serving as merit badge counselors. Classes are offered in the morning and afternoon, with a break for lunch.
LISTED: Eight Ohio residents were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the fall semester. They are Christopher Music, Nicole Orta and Laura Nida, all of Proctorville; Andrew Morrison and Mary Beth Thompson-Wise, both of South Point; Kira Kanouse of South Webster; Chase Music of Coal Grove; and Paul Johnson of Kitts Hill. Full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum grade point average of 3.7 and above are named to this list.
NAMED: Caitlynn Johnson, of Proctorville, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Berea College for the fall semester. A student is named to this list who achieves a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
LARGEST: Ten-year-old Tarrah Porter recently killed her first buck of the season with a crossbow in Lincoln County. This eight-point buck was her largest kill ever. Congratulations, Tarrah.
BOOK: Thomas Dearing, local author and employee at King’s Daughters Medical Center, recently launched a new book, “Gebirah,” which took about eight months to write and nearly a year to find an agent for publication. Available as an ebook, in paperback and hardcover, it may be ordered through Amazon.
SYMPATHY: Late condolences to Brenda Jacks Yates, of Milton, in the passing of her husband, Kenneth Allen Yates, on Dec. 3 at age 67. I knew Kenny, Brenda and his mother, Billie, from the time I attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Milton in the early 2000s, where they also attended. May Brenda and her family continue to find God’s love and comfort during this loss and grieving period.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Wilma Jean Clark, Becky Ross, Roger Sizemore, Courtney Arnold, Sarah Beth Hill, Campbell Murphy, Michael Mullins, Aidan Blinn, Butch Cotton, Sherry Dunfee, Jane Hastings, Isaac Meyers, Chris Chaney, Curt Mann, Terry Smith, Robert Touchon, Ric Griffith, Ronnie Keyser, Anna Mae Smith, Jean Frederick, Leslie Cummings, Garnet Bryant, Dannie Abshire, Rose Ann Turley hits the double 4 (44), Stephanie Crum, Scott Poston with City of Huntington and Robbie Journell cross No. 50 to 51, Nevaeh Reign Davenport becomes a teenager at 13, Devin Mullins hits 18, Tyler Tucker and Debra Perkins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Carlyle and Sharon Sanborn Logan, James and Sherry Wells (1985).
