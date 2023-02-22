MUSICIAN: Aaron Lewis brings his acoustic tour to Huntington this weekend. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mountain Health Arena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39 to $125.
DEGREED: Paige Meadows of Crown City, Ohio, was one of more than 775 students receiving a degree at Youngstown State University’s fall commencement. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.
MEAL: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach and East Huntington Lions Club sponsor a free community meal from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, fruit salad, cole slaw, cookies and beverages.
FAMILY MAN: Robert “Bob” Keyser of Salt Rock was a true family man. Long-time Christian husband and father of three daughters, as well as a grandfather, also loved his community and church family. He was a member of Roach Baptist Church, where he held various positions throughout his tenure, including Sunday school superintendent, member of singing group and choir. Bob passed away Feb. 22, 2015, but remains in the minds and hearts of many.
SERVICE: Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent with an Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Individuals may receive ashes by drive-thru from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
LISTED: Bilen Zerie of Huntington was named to the dean’s list at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., for the fall semester. To achieve this status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate students must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
CONCERT: Confederate Railroad, American country rock band, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Tickets are $35, $50 and $62. Contact macarts.com or 888-MACARTS.
WINNERS: The annual elementary Math Field Day Competition, hosted by Putnam County Schools, was conducted in early February at Poca High School. Three students from each school in grades 4 through 5 competed for top math honors and a chance to advance to the regional level Feb. 28 at the University of Charleston. Competition was in four areas of mathematics: mental math, estimation computation, physical estimation and written exam. Fifth-grade winners were Jace Berry, Winfield, first; Hunter Jones, West Teays, second; Jonathon Mintern, Winfield, third; and Simon Gibson, Winfield, alternate.
ASHES: An Ash Wednesday worship service begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. A Lenten sermon series, “Up the Mountain,” begins Sunday, Feb. 26. The six-week series focuses on the Beatitudes and how they guide our life in Christ.
COUSIN: Vernon Dale Adkins, named after his late grandfather, Vernon Adkins, and his surviving dad, Truman Dale “Joey” Adkins, was born Feb. 22 — one day before his dad’s birthday but a few years later. Vernon, hard-working Steel of West Virginia employee, member of Salem United Baptist Church and my second cousin, is being wished a super day with many more to follow.
SOUND CHECKS: As part of the Live Music Series at Charleston’s Clay Center, Bendigo Fletcher hailing from Louisville, Ky., is featured at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets are $23.50.
HERO: Steve Halstead, son of a veteran and nephew of a soldier who died at Normandy during World War II and involved with Mason County West Virginia Veterans Memorial project, plus other projects, is a hero in other areas. He is among those recognized as a West Virginia History Hero during West Virginia History Day Legislature program/ceremony Thursday, Feb. 23, at Charleston’s Culture Center, Capitol Complex. The Letart resident was nominated by VFW Post 9926.
REMEMBERING: I remember Feb. 22, 1989, like it was yesterday as I received a call after work that a cousin, Alvis “Huggy” Adkins, had been shot in a Huntington supermarket and died during surgery. The husband and father of two young children, as well as a son, brother, nephew and friend, will never be forgotten.
TRADITION: In observation of Ash Wednesday, ashes may be received on one’s head or hand as “Ashes on the Go” is offered from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church parking lot. A worship service begins at 6 p.m.
GREETINGS: Myra Lydick, very special friend to Princess Curtis, is being wished a happy birthday Wednesday, Feb. 22. May the goodness of God cover, keep and bless her with long life, fond memories, good health and continued friendships.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jan Ball, Dale Kelz, Jerome Yancey, Jody Ogle, Mark Stewart, Kenneth Artis is one over the double nickels at 56, Genevieve Belle Holley celebrates number 2, Braxton Wyatt Gue leaves the teens for number 20, Becky McCoy, Jana Haslam, Jim Benson, Brittany Kendrick, Paula Omer, Vernon Hayes, Lou Miller, Pam Lynch.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: John and Pat Baisden.
CHUCKLE: Abe and Esther were flying to Australia for a two-week vacation to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Suddenly, over the public address system, the captain announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, I am afraid I have some very bad news. Our engines have ceased functioning and we will attempt an emergency landing. Luckily, I see an uncharted island below us and we should be able to land on the beach. However, the odds are that we may never be rescued and will have to live on the island for the rest of our lives!” Thanks to the skill of the flight crew, the plane landed safely on the island. An hour later, Abe turned to his wife and asked, “Esther, did we pay our $5,000 PBS pledge check yet?” “No, sweetheart,” she responded. Abe, still shaken from the crash landing, then asked, “Esther, did we pay our American Express card yet?” “Oh, no! I’m sorry. I forgot to send the check,” she said. “One last thing, Esther. Did you remember to send checks for the Visa and MasterCard this month?” he asked. “Oh, forgive me, Abie,” begged Esther. “I didn’t send that one, either.” Abe grabbed her and gave her the biggest kiss in 40 years. Esther pulled away and asked him, “What was that for?” Abe answered, “They’ll find us!”