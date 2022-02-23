CELEBRATION: Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum celebrates Black History Month at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, with “Black Physicians in the Union Army in the War of the Rebellion” at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, BE5. Featured are Dr. Esly Caldwell, Cincinnati physician/researcher, and Dr. Leonard White, physician/assistant dean with Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
LISTED: Alexandra Childers, of Milton, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at University of Mississippi. This honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74.
BROADWAY: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra brings hits of Broadway in “Blockbuster Broadway!” to Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Songs from “Wicked,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Lion King” and more are performed.
MINISTER: Pastor Eric Milam, Beckley, West Virginia, native, graduate of Bethany College with Bachelor of Science and Master of Divinity from Drew University Theological and internship coordinator at West Virginia State University, spoke during worship services Sunday at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. His sermon title was “Unreasonable Love.” Becky Sturm was chancel choir leader and Janice Gold provided the gathering music.
CRAZY: Maybe halfway there as the tour name suggests — Chris Janson, American country music singer/songwriter, brings his “Halfway to Crazy Tour” to Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $50.
CLASS: “Cone 10 Reduction Special Topic — Intermediate Level” is available from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 2 through April 13, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studios 4 and 5. Participants must have taken “Beginning Hand and Wheel” prior to registering for this class. The six-session class, taught by Kathleen Kneafsey, costs $135 or $165 nonmembers. Masking is required. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
LATE: It’s better late than never … best wishes remain the same for Jaylon Tre Jones, who turned “sweet 16” on Monday. Here’s hoping it was a super day for a super individual, with many to follow.
CLOSER: Joey Adkins, first cousin of mine and one of the best, spins the last of his 60s Wednesday, Feb. 23, as he grows closer to No. 70. He remains older than me by nearly six months. Joey, graduate of Barboursville High School Class of the early ’70s and longtime retired Steel of West Virginia employee, is being wished more of God’s many blessings in his life and family.
NAMED: Kyle Jervis, of Hurricane, West Virginia, an accounting major at Cedarville University, was named to the dean’s list at the Kentucky university for the fall semester. Students must obtain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to receive this recognition.
TEDxMARSHALLU: Marshall University hosts its fourth annual TEDxMarshallU event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Marshall Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room. With COVID-19 restrictions mandated for in-person attendees, the event is also livestreamed. Mask wearing is required. The theme is “Stories That Change Us.” Speakers include Dan Hollis, award-winning MU professor and journalist; David Trowbridge, Ph.D., research professor of digital and public humanities at University of Missouri-Kansas City; Jessica Kern Huff, coach, motivational speaker and philanthropist; Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy, popular podcasters and authors; Isaac “Shelem” Fadiqa, engineering, up-and-coming hip-hop artist and MU alum; Courtney Andrews with ESPN; Danny McGinnist Jr., painter; Brooke Watts, award-winning triple-threat performing artist and current MU student; and Aryana Misaghi, current Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine student and student contest winner. Tickets are $15 in person and $5 current MU students in person. To register for livestream, visit https://bit.ly/33xj1EK.
MASQUERADE: Along with hors d’oeuvres, drinks and dancing, power outages, mysterious theft, dastardly deeds and unsavory scandal are expected during the masquerade party at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in Huntington. “Mardi Gras, Masks, Murder!”, murder mystery party hosted by Marshall Inglewood, the governor of Louisiana, takes place at his posh New Orleans mansion at 905 3rd Ave. Tickets are $65, including three-course dinner, complimentary cocktail hour and more. Suggested attire is cocktail with hints of Mardi Gras — purple, green, gold and masks. For tickets, call 304-523-2012 or https://bit.ly/3JMzXGR.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Angela Wilmink, Caleb Wise, Peggy Mynes, Ryan Damron, Will Frazier, Brian Dilcher, Laura Mader, Geraldine Simmons, Kennady Kist, Dawn Ball, Cecil Wilks, Karen Dailey, Cheryl Liller, Debbie Benton, Fenton Cummings, Jeanette Bailey, Jim Reiter turns 91 years young.
CHUCKLE: After tucking their 3-year-old son in bed one night, his parents heard sobbing coming from his room. Rushing back in, they found him crying hysterically. He managed to tell them he had swallowed a penny and he was sure he was going to die. No amount of talking helped. His father, in an attempt to calm him down, palmed a penny from his pocket and pretended to pull it from his ear. The little boy was delighted. In a flash, he snatched it from his father’s hand, swallowed it, then cheerfully demanded, “Do it again, Dad!”