Community News
MEAL: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free dinner-to-go with drive-up/walk-up service from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, picnic shelter. The menu is fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, roll and bottled water, safely prepared and packaged by Barboursville Walmart Deli. This meal is made available through a 2021 Community Grant from Walmart with assistance of Barboursville General Manager Danny Meadows. Participants are asked to wear face masks. Guests are asked to fill out a contact card before receiving bagged meal(s) for household.
THOUGHTS: Ever since I met Debbie Conley in the lobby of a local hospital a few months ago, thoughts and prayers have been with her. Not long (maybe a few days or months) after she retired in mid-June 2020 from Marshall Health after 37 years of loyalty and dedication, she has been fighting illness. Always a friendly and helpful individual, she has always been one of my favorites. Here’s praying she becomes able to enjoy her retirement with husband, Mike, other family and friends, and can fulfill her “planned” dreams.
DOC: After Dr. Kathy Saber celebrates a birthday Wednesday, Feb. 24, a new chapter in her life begins as she leaves her Barboursville office and St. Mary’s Medical Center on Friday, Feb. 26, to become medical director of Women’s Health Services at Veterans Administration Medical Center, effective March 1. Saying goodbye and realizing this longtime miracle-working great physician and special gift from God isn’t providing my family’s care has caused an ocean of tears and depressing moments. It’s just not easy to say goodbye to such a great friend knowing our deepest, darkest secrets, hurts, hobbies and fears. What a difference this excellent and knowledgeable physician has made in the life of our momma and how she will miss her (if we ever tell her). May her birthday be great and new endeavor be successful and enjoyable. We love you, Doc, and will miss you greatly.
MEMORIES: As much as she loved her earthly friends and family, Delores Faye Johnson, of Barboursville, answered God’s call July 13, 2020, at the age of 81. Born Feb. 25, Faye was a hardworking lady and beautiful mother of three, but life’s pain and suffering overtook her. This wonderful Christian lady, grandmother, wife, sister and neighbor to my niece and late sister for several years will celebrate this birthday in heaven free from pain and suffering.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dylan Walker turns 7, Piper Jade McComas begins the third teen year at 15, Phillip Wolfe leaves the 50s for No. 60, Sue Woods, Dale Duespohl, Jeramy Rice, Daniel Wendel, Dusty Reynolds, Jordan Fulford, Sandra Hickman, Ashley Crow, Shayne Goedel, Melinda Sheils, Mike Skeens.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Pam Matson.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marsha Taylor Carter hits No. 52, Becky Journell Plumley remains in the 60s at 68, Cameron McClanahan, Gale Thompson, David Lee Jackson becomes a teenager at 13, Bobby Bannister, Anna Waugh, Judy Floyd, Andrew Chester, Dolores Adkins, Lisa Caviani, Cole Wood, Adrienne Booton, Owen Kays, Lydia Owens.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Donald and Martena Cremeans.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Mayes, Pam Robinson, Isaac Ratcliff, Laura Clark, Luke Halstead, Dave Stewart, Olivia Butterfield, Linden Chiles, Kristen Footo, Madden Casto, Jim Daniels, Sarah Miller, Susan Skaggs, Sandy Pullin, Michael Benton, Liam Rutherford, Rachel Miller.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Lorn and Paula Limanen.
CHUCKLE: The 12-year-old boy stood patiently beside the clock counter while a store clerk waited on adult customers. Finally, he got around to the youngster, who made his purchase and hurried out to the curb, where his dad was impatiently waiting in his car. “What took you so long, son?” he asked. “The man waited on everybody in the store before me,” the boy replied. “But I got even.” “How?” asked the dad. “I wound and set all the alarm clocks while I was waiting,” the youngster explained happily. “It’s going to be a mighty noisy place at 8 p.m.”