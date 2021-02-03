Community News
LISTED: Six Kentuckians were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. They include Tanner Henderson, Alexis Lunsford and Kaylee Sturgill, all of Catlettsburg; Thomas Kinder and Hannah Lyon, both of Ashland; and Joseph Mosier of Grayson. To be eligible for this list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
CHOCOLATE: The fifth annual “Death by Chocolate” event hosted by Lily’s Place NAS and Family Center is an online Facebook auction continuing through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, with treats and gifts up for bid from area businesses. Made by Suzcatering, the boxes include whoopie pies, chocolate fudge and dipped peanut butter balls, cookies, brownies and chocolate-filled heart and cost $50. They can be delivered for free in the Huntington area to the purchaser or gift recipient or at Lily’s Place Family Center Feb. 12. Contact 304-523-5459, www.lilysplace.org or jennifer@lilysplace.org.
OUTSTANDING: Three South Point, Ohio, students at Ohio University Southern in Ironton — Tara Jane Crank, Joseph Andrew Riner and Hannah Elaine Williams — were named Outstanding Graduates. Other South Point residents among the 93 graduates include Tenia Renee Bacon, Larry E. Daniels Jr., Rusta Lee Vansant, Andres Michele Wallace and Lacey D. Williams.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Members Choice Credit Union Scholarship Program offers graduating high school seniors enrolling into a two- or four-year college a chance to apply for one of a number of $1,000 scholarships. Applications are due before March 26 to be eligible with scholarship winners announced in April. The scholarship is open to members who are in good standing and are 2021 high school graduates with enrollment at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school. Contact 606-329-7876 or www.mccu.net/scholarship.
PROMOTED: Brent Webster, member of Westwood Volunteer Fire Department 36 years and part-time chief for 25 of them, has been promoted to full-time chief. The 47-year-old chief began as a junior firefighter at the department when he was 10, washing trucks, rolling hoses and more, and illegally fought his first fire at age 16. The Websters count firefighting a family affair — wife, Brandi, is on the department; son, Kyle, is rookie Huntington firefighter; and 12-year-old son, Hayden, is a junior firefighter. For retirement reasons, Brent plans to continue his role as Russell police officer another one-and-a-half years.
NAMED: Loran Meadows of Hurricane, West Virginia, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus, Port Orange.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Mease, Linda McMahon, Donna Morrison, Kelci Parker, Bryce Parker, Stephanie McKenna, Kelsey Ball, Cheryl Chaffins, Jeff Chaffins, Jacob Massie, Mary Taylor, Jessica Kidd is double 3s at 33, Delilah Hill Horn.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Roxanne Fizer (1984), Gisela and Dan Kemper.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Steve Smith, Truett Bird, Jessica Sias, Tyler Hampton, Josh Pinkerton, Aaron McComas, Ripley Haney, Jim McVey, Stephanie Anderson Adkins begins the last of her 40s at 49, Whitney Ball, Paxton Brown, Mosley Baisden, Renee Neal, Myleigh McCormick, Norma Morgan crosses the 80 mark to 81, Margaret Shelton.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Frances and Rick McComas.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Danny Parsons, Catherine Campbell, Donna DeBord, Polly Widener, Aida Ramella, Becky Hensley, Will Sanders, Gary Norris, Amy Smith, Taryn Elise Wilson, Fran Price, Mary Black leaves the 30s behind for number 40, Marcie Meadows Thompson.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Barbara and Howard Deskins.
CHUCKLE: The young girl of the house, by way of punishment for some minor misdemeanor, was compelled to eat her dinner alone at a little table in a corner of the dining room. The rest of the family paid no attention to her presence until they heard her audibly praying over her repast: “I thank thee, Lord, for preparing a table before me in the presence of mine enemies.”