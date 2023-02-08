The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CABARET: Wednesday, Feb. 8, is the deadline to make reservations for this weekend’s Valentine’s cabaret at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. The event features a meal prepared by the music department and songs about love, love lost, friendship and love between sisters sung by the 10-member Johnson Memorial Music Scholars and Bruce Rous, director of music. The cabaret will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and noon Sunday, Feb. 12. The cost is $15. For information, email johnsonmumc@gmail.com or call 304-525-8116.

NAMED: Four Ashland residents were among 88 students from Ohio University Southern, in Ironton, to be listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester. They include Lauren Delaney, Katelyn Hicks, Jada Miller and Tiffany Stevens. To be named for this distinction, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

