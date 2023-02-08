CABARET: Wednesday, Feb. 8, is the deadline to make reservations for this weekend’s Valentine’s cabaret at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. The event features a meal prepared by the music department and songs about love, love lost, friendship and love between sisters sung by the 10-member Johnson Memorial Music Scholars and Bruce Rous, director of music. The cabaret will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and noon Sunday, Feb. 12. The cost is $15. For information, email johnsonmumc@gmail.com or call 304-525-8116.
NAMED: Four Ashland residents were among 88 students from Ohio University Southern, in Ironton, to be listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester. They include Lauren Delaney, Katelyn Hicks, Jada Miller and Tiffany Stevens. To be named for this distinction, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.
CHOCOLATE: Lily’s Place hosts Death by Chocolate 2023 from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The event features unlimited chocolate treats, chocolate cake, a silent auction of baby-themed baskets for boys/girls, jewelry- and foodie-themed baskets and various gift certificates, mocktails and live entertainment by local musician Traci Stanley. Only 160 tickets are available at $50 each. Death By Chocolate boxes with chocolate items created by local confectioner Cheryl Maynard may also be purchased in advance at $50 per box. Local delivery or pick-up are available on the day of the event. For information, call 681-432-0600.
SESSION: A support group designed for individuals grieving the loss of a spouse will be hosted by Hospice of Huntington at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. To register or schedule private counseling sessions, call 304-529-4217.
STUDENTS: K-12 students with posters recognized in the 2023 Official Black History Poster contest sponsored by Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at MU include the following, along with their teachers: Pippa Oxley, Meadows Elementary, first place, Charity Baker, art teacher; Madison McCallister, Barboursville Middle, first place, and Nevaeh Farmer, runner-up, Jessica Minnix, art teacher; Jocelyn Baker, Huntington High, first, Marisa Main, art teacher. The competition kicked off Black History Month 2023 with the theme, “Black Contributions in American Life and History.”
BINGO IN A BASKET: A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at the door. Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 are also available. Refreshments will be sold. The fundraiser benefits Boyd County Homemakers.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road. Devotion is by Jennifer Parsley; pledge leader is Sandee Thacker. Hostess committee includes Ramona Burcham, chairwoman, with JoAnn Fuller, Sara May and Jeanie Handley. Members are encouraged to wear red in recognition of February Heart Month for Women. For information, call Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.
MAGIC: Disney on Ice presents “Into the Magic” with eight performances Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 9-12, at the Charleston Coliseum. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $20 to $85.
TEENS: A teen cooking class sponsored by the West Virginia University Extension service continues at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Barboursville Public Library. The cooking skills class continues Feb. 16 and 23. Registration is required. Call 304-736-4621.
PERFORMANCE: A Black History Month observation is the fourth of five performances in the first annual Kentucky Chautauqua Series presented by Kentucky Humanities at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Highlands Museum, Ashland. Virgil Covington Jr. presents “William Wells Brown: How I Got My Name, 1814-1884.” The cost is $25; $15 members.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Penelope Daniels, Jane Wilmink, Debbie Katsetos, Ireta Shafer moves over the mid-40 mark to 47, Tim Sewell, D.J. Roberts, Cyndy Stevens turns 54, Clint and Dottie Meadows share same birthday, Zeith Evans, Sandra Sargent, Jeremiah Cruz, Robin Armstrong, Derek Castle, Cindie Riggs, Marietta Brumbaugh, Beth Floyd-Lefler, Nicholas Ransom, Mason David Chapman is still in single digits at 8.
CHUCKLE: When Charlie was talking to Emma’s dad about marrying his daughter, the dad asked, “Can you support her in the way she’s accustomed to?” The prospective son-in-law answered, “No, I can’t support her in the manner she has been accustomed to, but I can support her in the way her mother was accustomed to when she was first married.”
